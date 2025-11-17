Hey Pandas, Post Lyrics To A Song And Have Others Guess It (Closed)

Bonus points if it’s FNAF song.
#1
There’s a principle in business (Principle in business)
That everybody knows is sound
It says the people with the money (People with the money)
Make this ever-loving world go ’round
So I’m biggering my company
I’m biggering my factory
I’m biggering my corporate sign
Everybody out there, take care of yours
And me? I’ll take care of
Mine, mine, mine, mine, mine (Shake that bottom line)
Let me hear you say Smogulous smoke (Smogulous smoke)
Schloppity schlop (Schloppity schlop)
Complain all you want, it’s never ever, ever, ever gonna stop
#2
Sitting on a corn flake.
Waiting for the van to come.
Corporation T-shirt, stupid bloody Tuesday.
Man you’ve been a naughty boy.
You let your face grow long.
#3
Sometimes I go out by myself/and I look across the water/and I think of all the things, what you’re doing/and in my head I paint a picture
#4
No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no
#5
“Heute nacht bin ich dein gott,
Ich bin dein exorzist…
Ich bin der engel,
Der dich leiben lasst
Sag was du willst,
Ich glaub kein wort
Ich wefs genau was du bist
Wievele seelen
Hast du schon zerfetzt…”
Oh, yeah…. And…
FREAK PRIDE!!
#6
I’ve just come down
From the Isle of Skye
I’m not very big and I’m awful shy
And the lassies shout when I go by
#7
Return to your houses over the Eastern waters
Sun shines over roses alone, for the flow
They see you waiting for the show
Are you coming back okay?
I wander around, seeing faces that I know are unfamiliar
To others in hiding, guess through the lens
Mystery is festering all around, it can change for you
I don’t want the responsibility
Confine the means to it’s cage, for the love
Life was soaring above
Are you coming back okay?
I wander around, seeing places that I know are unfamiliar
To others who help me, try to begin
Destiny can capture me like a fly, it can change for us
#8
So call me when the world feels bleak / I love you, but it’s hard to believe
#9
I was lost and was afraid
I believed all of their lies
I believed that I was safe
And that I would never die
Now I’m all alone
I’ve been hiding in the dark
I just want to go home
But my deeds send me too far
All stay strong
We live eternally-
#10
I got a song filled with sh** for the strong-willed
When the world gives you a raw deal
Sets you off ’til you scream, “P**s off! Screw you!”
When it talks to you like you don’t belong
Or tells you you’re in the wrong field
When something’s in your mitochondrial
‘Cause it latched on to you, like—
#11
Can you be bored at 24?
I’m sick to the bone of wanting more
Throw a paper aeroplane, and watch it fall
Have I waited too long again?
I’m losing sight of the same friend
I’ll be back where I was, I just don’t know when
So won’t you tell me when you start?
And I’ll promise I won’t let you go too far
Won’t you learn your lines and do your part?
What’s it going to be?
#12
There will come a soilder, who carries a mighty sword. He will tear your city down, oh lei oh lei lord, oh lei, oh lei, oh lei oh lord. He will tear your city down oh lei oh lei oh lord.
#13
Divorced, Beheaded, Died
Divorced, Beheaded, Survived
And tonight, we are, live
Listen up let me tell you a story…
#14
Somebody once told me
The world is gonna roll me
I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed
She was looking kind of dumb
With her finger and her thumb
In the shape of an “L” on her forehead
#15
I saw your mommy and your mommy’s dad
#16
” You call me evil but, baby, I’m so much worse….”
#17
I look for his arrows everyday,
I guess he got lost or flew away.
Waiting around is a waste (waste)
Been counting the days since November
Is loving as good as they say?
Now I’m so lonely
Oh I wish I’d find a lover that could hold me
Now I’m crying in my room
So skeptical of love (Say what you say but still)
But still I want it more more more
#18
chew your meat for you
pass it back and forth
in a passionate kiss
from my mouth to your’s
i
like
you
#19
Some days, you’re the only thing I know
Only thing that’s burning when the nights grow cold
Can’t look away, can’t look away
Beg you to stay, beg you to stay, yeah
Sometimes, you’re a stranger in my bed
Don’t know if you love me or you want me dead
Push me away, push me away
Then beg me to stay, beg me to stay, yeah
Call me in the morning to apologize
Every little lie gives me butterflies
Something in the way you’re looking through my eyes
Don’t know if I’m gonna make it out alive
#20
we’re the three you die for and you’d die to oh, to be, so simple we’re not like you
#21
Cause baby I could build a castle
Out of all the bricks they threw at me
And every day is like a battle
But every night with us is like a dream
#22
I’m a dumb teen boy
I eat sticks and rocks and mud
I don’t care about the government
And I really need a hug
#23
I’m in the midst of trauma. Leave a message. I’ll call you back.
#24
One must eat the other.
#25
I’ve got the strangest feeling, this isn’t our first time around
#26
All I know is something like a bird within her sang,
All I know she sang a little while and then flew on,
Tell me all that you know, I’ll show you – snow and rain
If you hear that same sweet song again, will you know why?
Anyone who sings a tune so sweet is passin’ by.
Laugh in the sunshine, sing, cry in the dark, fly through the night
Don’t cry now, don’t you cry, don’t you cry anymore
Sleep in the stars, don’t you cry, dry your eyes on the wind
#27
Sono fuori di testa, ma diverso da loro
E tu sei fuori di testa, ma diversa da loro
Siamo fuori di testa, ma diversi da loro
Siamo fuori di testa, ma diversi da loro, no
#28
She just wants to be, beautiful
She goes, unnoticed she knows, no limits
She craves, attention she praises, an image
She prays to be, sculpted by the sculptor
Oh, she don’t see, the light that’s shining
Deeper than the eyes can find it
Maybe we have made her blind
So she tries to cover up her pain
And cut her woes away
‘Cause covergirls don’t cry
After their face is made
#29
Ding dong I know you can hear me open up the door I only wanna play a little
#30
” You’ll never get to heaven
With a mouth so dirty,
I said, I am what I am
I can’t help being thirsty,
They said, confess your sins
And we’ll show you mercy,
I said, I ain’t saying nothing,
Motherf*cker tried to fight me!!
#31
But I want, I want to believe
That you’ll remember me
When you’re just memory
#32
I’ve got whoosits and whatsits galore, want thingamabobs, I’ve got 20. BUUT WHO CARES NO BIG DEAL I WANT MOOOORE. UP WHERE THEY WALK, UP WHERE THEY RUN, UP WHERE THEY STAY ALL DAY IN THE SUN, WANDERING FREE WISH I COULD BE… FLIPPIN YOUR FINS YOU DONT GET TO FAR
#33
(One more because I have to.)
Well he collapsed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome on the E.R. floor
Panic attacked, anaphylactic and ataxic
The way he spun his butterfly risked all six his phalanges
Roman candles at both ends in his synapses
And the method with which he recycled his humors
Trojan Horse’d his Blood-Brain Barrier and raised the LD-50, yes, yes
And through flight-or-fight revelation shame the Black Box Warrior
He skipped this town and headed straight down history
Shields himself from reason in a Kevlar baby-blue Tuxedo
Quilted from the finest fibers, flesh, and fiberglass, and flowers
His ego a mosquito, evil incarnate good incognito
Pops placebos for libido, screaming, “Bless the torpedoes”
#34
Hello, hello? Welcome to your first night
In the place where the pizza is hot, and the fun brings light
Now you saw us in the local news
What made your thought presume
This was the job for you? What will you do?
Between 12 A.M., and the break of dawn
The toys start to glitch from when they power on
You got your cameras and your flashlight, what more is there to need?
Just be quick, just be ready ’cause they’re pretty scary-
#35
I just came to my senses (yeah)
I stay in another dimension
Fear is non-existent
Suit up and swing through the city (ooh) (aye)
Annihilate, I’m wide awake, be very afraid (afraid)
I’m in my own world, give me space
I’m in my own universe, give me space (yeah)
#36
you always played the victim
used to be convincing
youuuu love me when u needed
left when it was easy
i heard ur doing great now journaling ur workouts into meditation
oh congratulations
when u gonna call me give me that apology
there i go again see living in a fantasy
#37
“You went off like the devil in church in the middle of a crowded room”
#38
Space Between – Dave Matthews
#39
Maybe I’m an old soul trapped in a young body
Maybe you don’t really want me there at your birthday party
I’ll be there in the corner thinking right over
Every single word of the conversation we just had
#40
Don’t change color, kitty.
Keep your color, kitty.
Stay that pretty gold.
Don’t change color, kitty.
Keep your color,
and we’ll keep you from the cold.
Don’t change color, kitty.
Keep your color, ’cause
we need your kind around.
But the minute you change your looks,
we’re bringing you with us out of town.
#41
I’m going to give you two words for you to guess from, you ready?
Never
Up
#42
magic not magic (magic not magic)
A warm welcome Luriehuangyin?
[its a hard one since i translated the second line]
#43
And it’s a wonder men can eat at all
When things are big that should be small
Who can tell what magic spells we’ll be doin’ for us?
And I’m givin’ all my love to this world
Only to be told
I can’t see, I can’t breathe
No more will we be
#44
Realizing a form out of stone,
Set hands moving.
Roan shaped his heart,
Through his working hands.
Worked to mold his passion into clay,
Like the sun.
In his room, his lady,
She would dance and sing so completely.
“So be still,” he now cries,
“I have time, oh let clay transform thee so.”
In the deep cold of night,
Winter calls, he cries “Don’t deny me!”
For his lady, deep her illness.
Time has caught her,
And will for all reasons take her.
In the still light of dawn, she dies.
Helpless hands soul revealing.
Like leaves we touch, we learn.
We once knew the story.
As winter calls he will starve,
All but to see the stone be life.
Now Roan, no more tears.
Set to work his strength,
So transformed him.
Realizing a form out of stone,
His work so absorbed him.
Could she hear him?
Could she see him?
All aglow was his room,
Dazed in this light.
He would touch her,
He would hold her.
Laughing as they danced,
Highest colors touching others.
Did her eyes at the turn of the century,
Tell me plainly.
How we’ll meet, how we’ll love,
Oh, let life so transform me.
Like leaves we touch, we dance.
We once knew the story.
As autumn called and we both,
Remembered all those many years ago.
I’m sure we know.
Was the sign in the day with a touch,
As I kiss your fingers.
We walk hands in the sun,
Memories when we’re young,
Love lingers so.
Was it sun through the haze,
That made all your looks,
As warm as moonlight?
As a pearl deep your eyes,
Tears have flown away,
All the same light.
Did her eyes at the turn of the century,
Tell me plainly.
When we meet, how we’ll look,
As we smile time will leave me clearly.
Like leaves we touch, we see,
We will know the story.
As autumn calls we’ll both remember,
All those many years ago.
#45
When did all my friends become so loud?
We act like reality shows.
Probably cause reality blows.
#46
these hoes is drunk, wanna come and smoke this blunt
then let me take ’em home and do anything I want
i said, “baby, i can ride you, just let me get inside you
i can take you higher if you hit this vaporizer”
i got that dope d**k, i’ll be your supplier
you grabbin’ on my sheets and hittin’ notes like you mariah
obsessed with me
#47
(this song popular among fans but idc i love this song)
i know that you like me, kiss me with your eyes closed
#48
My name is Eggs Benedict
But I won’t be working the breakfast shift
This job had no prerequisite
Does that mean I should’ve been hesitant
Instead of just accepting it?
‘Cause I’m digging up a couple skeletons
With artificial intelligence
I’d better quit now, to hell with this
Nope, I can’t now, too late
This elevator’s going down to my grave
Underground, look around, not a sound can escape
Freaking out, I’m how many hours away?
(Ahh!) Feels like I’ve been down here for days
This free pizza voucher can wait
Not gonna lie, not proud of the pay
Hey boss, how about a raise?
A mechanical clown, with a powerful gaze
Locked in a coffin, bound like a slave
Try counting the plates coming out of her face
Has she found any way to get out of her cage?
Maybe (what?) they’re not so bad
Baby! (yes?) Just stop, relax
Sorry that I can’t help you out
Yes you can, we’ll tell you how!
Can’t help but feel like you belong here
But I wanna leave, I just gotta leave
You know that something’s going wrong here
And she’s watching me, now she’s onto me
Come find out what’s been going on here
Has my progeny, caught up to me?
Can’t help but feel like I’m a p**n here
Is that honesty, when they talk to me?
Remember the crew? Yes I do!
Foxy, Bonnie, Freddy too
But who the heck are the rest of you?
And why has anybody been renting you?
Welcome Eggs, I guess you’re new
Yep just got here, can I get the scoop?
Sure you can, I’ll get you through
My simple guidance should make sense to you
It is a fnaf song
#49
She said I don’t spend time like I really should
She said she don’t know me,
Anymore
I think she hates me deep down, I know she does
She wants to erase me,
Hm
A couple days no talking, I seen my baby
And this what she tells me
She said
I keep on running, keep on running
And nothing works
I can’t get away from you, no
I keep on ducking, keep on ducking
And nothing helps
I can’t stop missing you, yeah
It’s like I’m her new nightmare, she ain’t escapin’
It makes me feel a bit complete, yeah
Knowing someone you love don’t feel the same way about ya
Memories they soon delete, hm
A couple weeks no talking, I seen my baby
I’ve missed you so damn much, hey
I wish we could start over, I told my baby
This what this b***h tells me
She said
I keep on running, keep on running
And nothing works
I can’t get away from you, no
I keep on ducking, keep on ducking
And nothing helps
I can’t stop missing you, yeah
‘Cause I’m in the magazines
On the T-V
No matter where you are you might hear me
I’m in the magazines
On the T-V
No matter where you go you might see me
Yeah it was first glance
And I knew I had the chance
I was like you so sweet then u gave me your hand
Bad thoughts but you care
Never alone you there
It’s just me and u give a f**k who care
But sometimes we argue gotta speak about some things when we don’t want to Gotta carry our pain when we don’t want to
Gotta stand in the rain when we don’t want to
GIRL please don’t erase me why he gotta race me it’s cool ion really do no chasin from the bottom I can really say I made it top scholar swear her brain so amazing
Big baller swear I’m sitting were the braves at not a model but I swear she look amazing my shawty yea yea that’s my baby oh Lordy man I hope she don’t erase me
I keep on running, keep on running
And nothing works
I can’t get away from you, no
I keep on ducking, keep on ducking
And nothing helps
I can’t stop missing you
She said
I keep on running, keep on running
And nothing works
I can’t get away from you, no
I keep on ducking, keep on ducking
And nothing helps
I can’t stop missing you
#50
Here I’m standing, darkness all around,
Thinking of the past, taking my last breath, air is cold as ice,
No one close to hear my voice, didn’t leave me with a choice,
Heaven will you wait for me
#51
When I was a young boy
My father took me into the city
To see a marching band
He said son when you grow up
Would you be the savior of the broken
The beaten and the damned
He said will you defeat them
Your demons and all the non believers
The plans that they have made
Because one day I’ll leave you a phantom
To join you in the summer
To join the black parade
#52
An awful debility
A lessened utility
A loss of mobility
Is a strong possibility
In all probability
I’ll lose my virility
And you your fertility
And desirability
And this liability
Of total sterility
Will leed to hostility
And a sense of.. futility
So let’s act with agility
While we still have facility
For we’ll soon reach senility
And lose the ability
#53
I tried so hard and got so far
But in the end it doesn’t even matter
I had to fall to lose it all
But in the end it doesn’t even matter
#54
My daddy threw me in therapy
He thinks I’m not a real man
Who put the drag in the drag queen?
Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it
Sugar and spice and everything nice wasn’t made for only girls
GI Joe in panty hose
Is making room for the one and only
King for a day, princess by dawn
King for a day in a leather thong
King for a day, princess by dawn
Just wait ’til all the guys get a load of me
#55
So do I wake her up?
With her head on my shoulder at the back of that bus
I want to bottle it up
She got work at the flower shop
There goes every gift idea I’ve got
I bet this happens a lot
No, she don’t need much of that in my life
Yeah, we can have a love like that
Where I don’t need to hear you say it back
Yeah, we can have a love like that
