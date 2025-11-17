Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Favorite Breakfast Food

by

What do you like the best?

#1 The Istanbulite: Simit And Tea

Image source: pin.it

#2 Full English!!

#3 Eggs Florentine!

#4 W A F F L E

#5 Curd Pancakes!

#6 Wafflesssss

#7 Breakfast Salad!!

#8 Bagel And Fruit

#9 When In India, You’re Spoilt For Choices. Here Are Some Of My Favourites. Clockwise From Top Left Corner: Peas Puri And Dum Aloo, Egg Toast With Tea, Maggi, And Roti With Sabzi

Image source: source

#10 Mine Is Definitely B&g

#11 Greek Scrambled Eggs With Tomato & Feta (Strapatsada)

#12 This Was The Best Breakfast I’ve Had In A Long Time In Donegal, Ireland. Pancakes, Bacon,etc

#13 My Four Favorite Breakfast Meals. I Present To You, Cereal, Oatmeal, Pancakes, And Muffins

#14 Maritozzo Con La Panna

#15 Lentil Pancakes Served With White Butter

Image source: source

#16 Gruyere And Dry Roasted Peanut Toasted Sarnie

#17 Hagelslag – Chocolate Sprinkles!

Image source: source

#18 Bread, Cheese Bread, Ham, Cheese, Coffee, Juice And Fruits – I Love The Hotel Breakfast Buffets In Brazil

#19 Berries And Greek Yogurt, Of Course

#20 Bread, Cheese Bread, Ham, Cheese, Coffee, Juice And Fruits – I Love The Hotel Breakfast Buffets In Brazil

#21 Apple Juice, Natural Yoghurt, Cappuccino And Toasted Bagel Filled With Boiled Egg, Cream Cheese And Greens, And Of Course Home Made Marinated Red Onion

#22 A Good Cup Of Coffee And Any Type Of Sweet Pastry

#23 Biscuits With My Grandmas Raspberry Jam, Strawberries And Orange Juice!

#24 Hidden Omelette

