30 People Who Hardly Have Any Haters, As Shared By Folks In This Online Community

There are a lot of great qualities that people have that make others like and appreciate them. Some famous and well-known people come under more careful scrutiny when it comes to proper behavior as they are very often expected to show how nice and polite they are behind the cameras, how they treat others, and how compliant they are. Having this in mind, a Reddit user called @bpm918 was curious to find out some examples of such people. The user asked folks online to reveal “who is the most universally liked person in the world” in their mind.
The question that received more than 4k upvotes soon was filled with various answers. What was interesting to notice is that the names mentioned the most included actor Keanu Reeves, star legend Betty White, and singer and actor Dolly Parton.
Do you agree with the list? Who do you think is the world’s most universally liked person that wasn’t mentioned in the list? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
More Info: Reddit
#1
Betty White
Image source: escaped_prisoner, bettymwhite
#2
Robin Williams
Image source: roseetheOG69, Charles Haynes
#3
I would say Keanu Reeves, but he’s so awesome, he goes beyond being the most universally liked.
Image source: HaganenoEdward, GJ Kooijman
#4
AssignmentOpen6112 said:
Dolly Parton.
MortisSafetyTortoise replied:
Giving free books to millions of kids and using a part of your fortune to open an amusement park with the sole purpose of giving people jobs will do that.
Image source: AssignmentOpen6112, dollyparton
#5
That one Russian commander who decided not to nuke America, which would’ve led to probably the entire world getting destroyed, anybody who knows of him should like him
Image source: Thebigvader, Olga Arkhipova
#6
i was thinking david attenborough
Image source: bpm918, John Cairns
#7
Bob Ross
Image source: rmicheler, Jeff Nyveen
#8
Mr. Rogers
I challenge anyone to find a single negative thing that guy ever had anything remotely to do with.
Image source: Kenigma_79, Sean O’Neill
#9
Modjitune said:
Tom Hanks
redvinebitty replied:
Yep, I’ve lived in two foreign countries, where people would b**ch about American movies and all things American ad nauseam, until Hanks showed up. “ooh, Tom Hanks”, the universal remark.
Image source: Modjitune, tomhanks
#10
You, the person reading this
Image source: Askii_dade, Geoffrey Fairchild
#11
Brendan Fraser
Image source: capitanpolk, David Shankbone
#12
Rowan Atkinson? I bet Mr. Bean plays well all over the world. Hundreds of millions of people could love that dude and never even hear him say a peep. Eliminates a lot of potential controversy.
Image source: destro23, Az-Jean
#13
Chadwick Boseman. As a superhero I think he garnered worldwide attention. Whatever country you came from Black Panther was able to be reached to millions of viewers and became fans.
A lot of the mentioned people in this thread are only famous in the US
Image source: asuna_kagurazaka, chadwickboseman
#14
Paul Rudd
Image source: eigthdayoftheweek, Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV
#15
Steve Irwin
Image source: ManyGeeseAtOnce, Bernard DUPONT
#16
Our national treasure, Danny DeVito
Image source: MyJeanShorts, Mario A. P.
#17
Idk if this counts but Oskar Schindler, he saved 1200 Jews by employing them in his ammunition and arms factory as he saw in the concentration camps even though he was apart of the Nazi party very interesting
Image source: BoltActionRifle33, snl
#18
madam_whiplash said:
Dame Julie Andrews.
BeatsByLobot replied:
Like 20 years ago Anne Hathaway was on Conan and said that Julie Andrews “swore like a sailor” when they were working on Princess Diaries.
Hilarious.
Image source: madam_whiplash, Eva Rinaldi
#19
Viggo Mortensen. Anyone who knows of him loves him.
Image source: rolling_whales, Joost Pauwels
#20
Dangerous_Advice1066 said:
Princess Diana.
eivelyn replied:
She had a heck of a lot of haters when she was still alive, for “ruining the royal reputation”, being “promiscuous” and opinionated. Royalists were scandalised by her actions, saw her as the sole villain in a disastrous marriage and had no empathy for her. After she passed away
people mostly started to drop the vitriol and dramatic changes to culture around the treatment of women has put a more empathetic light on the memory of her.
Image source: Dangerous_Advice1066, John Mathew Smith
#21
Nickzino said:
Dwayne johnson
Tendies-Emporium replied:
Not sure how this isn’t a top vote. Even for people that don’t like his movies or acting in particular, I’d say they’re generally aware of all the charity and stuff he gives away to deserving people, and has been completely scandal free as far as I know. Beyond that, he is always smiling and speaks in a way that people enjoy listening to, both his voice and manner of communicating. Highly likeable guy.
Image source: Nickzino, therock
#22
Benadryl Cucumberbatch
Image source: Calm-Revolution-3007, Karen and Brad Emerson
#23
Bill Murray. I mean c’mon…has the guy ever let us down.
Image source: ntsmmns06, Harald Krichel
#24
Complete-Bit-6382 said:
Morgan Freeman
NerimaJoe replied:
The less you know about his personal life the more you’ll like him.
Image source: Complete-Bit-6382, Georges Biard
#25
Denzel Washington
Image source: level 1 [deleted], GabboT
#26
Rick Astley
Image source: itsbertsson, KamiTheMuffinHead
#27
Either Mom or grandma
Image source: scipper77, Jessica Merz
#28
Dalai Lama
Image source: obi-jawn-kenobi, dalailama
#29
Snoop Dog hands down
Image source: PappyMcSlappie, snoopdogg
#30
Matthew McConaughey. Conservatives love him because he is conservative. Liberals love him because he’s a great actor who is not offensively conservative.
Image source: IsleBeerDoug, officiallymcconaughey
Follow Us