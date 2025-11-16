Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Clouds Looking Like Other Things (Closed)

by

Do you also love to look at the clouds? What did you catch?

#1 Sunset Dragon Cloud

#2 A Lady With A Hat At Her Desk

#3 Right After A Loved One’s Death, I Saw This Heart-Shaped Hole

#4 Phoenix Rising

#5 Here’s An Elephant Overlooking The Mountains

#6 A Doggy

#7 *breaking News!* UFO!

#8 Luck Dragon From The Never Ending Story

#9 Seen Above Calgary, Canada During The Playoffs This Year

#10 Souffle

#11 I See A Dog And Below That Is A Face Profile

#12 Can These Clouds Be Counted As From Renaissance Paintings?

#13 Above The Clouds!

#14 Always Watching

#15 Amazing Sunset Cloud. What Do You See?

#16 Found A Bunny

#17 Looks Like A… Whale It Is Also Over A River

#18 Drogon

#19 Blanket

#20 Some Animal Face

#21 The Sky When The Hero And Enemy Armies Are About To Go Into Battle

#22 Imperial Star Destroyer

