Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Post On Bored Panda?

by

What was the post?

#1

Majority of the celebrity news but sometimes I find it fun to look at some gossip. I don’t want to hear about Shakira not paying her taxes!!

#2

I remember someone once replied to a question asking “what’s something every American household has?” With the answer an obese person

#3

I had a post on goofiest spam messages where a phone said illegal hack on it. If you guys see this, remember that number and dont answer call from them!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
