This Taiwanese Teacher Has Some Mad Chalk Drawing Skills

When you think of sitting in class, you obviously assume it’ll require reading a textbook, right? Well, not with Taiwanese teacher Chuan-Bin Chung (鍾全斌). He manages to create amazing educational masterpieces on his chalkboard, while most teachers can’t even draw a straight line.
Chuan-Bin Chung has been teaching Illustration, Anatomy of Arts and Painting Skill for 3 years now at the Department of Visual Communication Design of Shu-Te University (樹德科大) in Taiwan. In an interview with Bored Panda he said: “Yes, we have a textbook. But we don’t read it, we draw it. Students, majoring in this area, cannot learn by just reading the pictures on books. Instead, we learn while drawing something. In my classes, students have to draw what I am demonstrating on the chalkboard.”
