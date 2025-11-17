Hey Pandas, If You Could Go Back In Time, What Would You Change Without The Consequences? (Closed)

Get your time turners ready!
#1
Not commit the crime that sent me to prison…
#2
The way I viewed my body – I wish I realised how, actually, I had a beautiful body and didn’t need to action any of the reckless behaviour that came from that sentiment.
#3
Honestly I wouldn’t change anything. Everything that I have done or gone through in my life has turned me into the man I am today. Everything from my suicide attempt to braking my hip, to becoming an alchoholic and sobering up.
#4
Get a math tutor so I would have had career choices instead of a “job”
#5
Been at amazon since 2007. Wish I would’ve never sold my stock, could’ve had about 100 shares.
#6
I’d stop myself from buying a stupid stuffed rabbit from Walmart just because I thought it was cute, at first I loved it but then I realised that it was a stupid impulse buy. And instead I would have bought some Easter candy, which is a thousand times better than a stupid stuffed rabbit, Or I would stop myself from sticking my tongue onto a frozen pole, both of which I am embarrassed to admit that I actually did. The frozen pole incident happened when I was in primary school, and I didn’t use my brain.
#7
SAVE THE DINOSAURS ! ! !
#8
Figure out if/how I could get clean energy started years ago… and also just stop me from saying a lot of really stupid embarrassing stuff that still bugs me.
#9
I would teach myself everything I know about my parents, and how botto set then off, or make them start a lecture. So yes, I basically teach my younger self how to avoid parental trouble
#10
Stop Tasmanian tigers from going extinct, I think they’re super interesting and would love to know more about them.
#11
The demonisation of dietary fats in the 1950’s and the subsequent carb heavy food pyramid most governments lobbied there afterwards. This is something I’d like to change but with the consequence. Natural fats became the enemy without any scientific evidence. Now people are fatter than ever, heart disease and type 2 diabetes are off the charts. The fake “butters” and highly processed oils are killing us because our bodies have no idea how to process them.
