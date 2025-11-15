Hey Pandas, Out Of All The Fictional Universes, Which One Would You Hate To Live In? (Closed)

by

Keep it appropriate, please.

#1

The Hunger Games Universe. I cannot the fathom the stress of the annual Reaping Day, let alone being a tribute in the Games.

#2

Probably the Resident Evil universe, it’d be a terrible way to die and you would have an extremely low chance of surviving unless you have immunity, don’t tell you you probably could because of so-and-so reason

#3

Watership Down. A very disturbing book and movie.

#4

THE KEEPER OF THE LOST CITY UNIVERSE!!!! That book is so underrated go and read it today!

#5

Pokèmon hands down. The Pokèmon universe is terrifying if you think about it for too long (like I have).

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create Cute Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 First-Date Horror Stories From People Who Suffered Through Them
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Just Draw Random Funny Things, I’m Bored (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Basketball Wives: Where Do We Stand Going into Season Four?
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2011
An Organ Harvest Caper Goes Wrong in Trailer For “Lowlife”
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2018
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Ben Robson
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.