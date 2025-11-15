Hey Pandas, Out Of All The Fictional Universes, Which One Would You Hate To Live In? (Closed)

Keep it appropriate, please.
#1
The Hunger Games Universe. I cannot the fathom the stress of the annual Reaping Day, let alone being a tribute in the Games.
#2
Probably the Resident Evil universe, it’d be a terrible way to die and you would have an extremely low chance of surviving unless you have immunity, don’t tell you you probably could because of so-and-so reason
#3
Watership Down. A very disturbing book and movie.
#4
THE KEEPER OF THE LOST CITY UNIVERSE!!!! That book is so underrated go and read it today!
#5
Pokèmon hands down. The Pokèmon universe is terrifying if you think about it for too long (like I have).
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us