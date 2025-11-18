Hey Pandas, Name Your Favorite K-Pop Band

Tell us what it is in the comments!
#1
Dreamcatcher…. the only one I know and the only one I will ever listen to…
#2
These I all like equally:
2Yoon (“24/7” is an extremely catchy song)
T-Ara (“Lovey-Dovey” is a great track)
Wonder Girls (“Tell Me” or “Nobody” are good ones)
Not K-Pop, but from Japan: Babymetal is worth checking out
#3
I can’t choose lol there are so many great ones. Boy band would definitely be Stray Kids, and for girl group maybe Itzy? Depens on my mood lmao
#4
Ten wins my soloist category hands down, and he just released his first mini album. Monsta X is my number one kpop band.
#5
xdinary heroes
#6
StrayKids!!!!! I started listening when I moved away from my friends and was feeling homesick (It was my their fav group). Their songs really helped and now I listen to them 24/7.
#7
#8
I’m too old for this sherbert. Give me some classic Rock.
