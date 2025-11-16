Hey Pandas, If You Were Told That You Have 24 Hours Left To Live, What Would You Do? (Closed)

You have 24 hours left. Better make the best of it. Share your desires below.
#1
I’d buy a bottle of wine, a bag of crisps and a jar of my favourite green olives (filled with garlic), and then I’d climb into my old VW Bus Ottilie, play all my favourite songs at full blast, and we’d drive out to the ocean. Then I‘d just sit on the beach, eat and drink until I have to “go“.
#2
Hug all my pets and make sure everyone I know knows how much I love them
#3
I would steal as much money as I could from from the worst millionaires, The Koch Brothers, Murdoch, Trump, and give the money to as many less fortunate people that I could find. Like the homeless, sick people with bad insurance, to anyone who’s life could significantly improve from just a little bit of money. I say this having no thieving skills beyond palming a chap stick, but a gal can dream.
#4
I would pet every dog I possibly can.
I would also Tell someone that I will die in 1 day if they don’t give me 1,000,000 dollars.
#5
Marry my boyfriend, go to my favourite museum, and then watch Jurassic Park.
#6
rewatch all 10 seasons of friends cause hell yeah that series is amazing, then go spend the rest of the day in a cat cafe with my parents and siblings and drink hot chocolate. :)
#7
Give everyone I know a oujia board and tell them to stay in touch
#8
I’d tell my husband he needs to take the day off work, make a nice meal and cuddle on the couch watching netflix
#9
Watch my favorite movies. Have a good pizza. And then get drunk at 23 hours and go to sleep.
#10
I got no idea tbh.
#11
I would get everything in order (i.e donate all my money to charities, write my last will and testament, return my library books, etc.) and figure out how I’d like my funeral (I want to cause the least amount of inconvenience possible so I don’t really want a funeral because a lot of people have to gather and be sad and I don’t want people to be sad because of me). I would tell every single person I know how much they mean to me and how much I love each one of them. I would read and play piano and then go out into the world and smile at as many people as I can and try to make them all happy. I want to die knowing that I made a difference in someone’s life. I might come back on bp one last time just to make a post about how much this community has meant to me. When it’s time, I’ll drive to wherever it would be most convenient for me to die (maybe right outside the mortuary?) but still where there’s plenty of nature. I’ll sit in the car and close my eyes and listen to my favorite pieces- probably either Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e minor first movement or Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. I guess I’d just think about all of the good things that happened in my life and all of the people I care about. I would probably be very scared- but then again maybe not. Maybe I would be excited. No more pain, no more sickness, no more anxiety. I’ll be in Heaven, and it’ll be ok.
#12
go into a grocery store and start belting my favorite songs. it’s smth i’ve always wanted to do but never had the confidence to do it. knowing was gonna die would make it better lol
#13
spend half with my best friend and the other half with my partner. then off myself at 23 hours and 59 minutes just to make a point
#14
Tell the people I truly love that I love them, cry a lot, watch my friends cry a lot, tell my crush that I like them, argue with a few people, and eat whatever the heck I want.
#15
Tell my best friend (guy) I like him. Plus, tell my best friend (girl) she is awesome. Then smack my brother and my dad at 23 hours. I would also spend all the money I have on snacks.
#16
Tell my crush I like him. Tell my friends and family how much they mean to me. I’d come out to all of them as ace too. I would work hard to finish Undertale and finish a Hollow Knight speedrun finally. Honestly I’d probably cry a lot as well since I have so many hopes and dreams that won’t come true if I die in 24 hours.
#17
I’d fly, with my dog, to wherever my bestie/Sister of Choice was at the time, load up on all our favorite noshes and some excellent Chardonnays and find a lovely place to talk and reminisce. I’d write a note to everyone else saying that only she truly knew, understood, respected and loved me. She’s my greatest blessing!
#18
TBH, Cry for at least a few hours, Tell my family I love them, find some dogs to pet, and start planning my funeral last minute. I want a buffet table, an array of cheesecake, I want my Granny to cook the food, and I want everybody to wear colorful clothes instead of black, I love black clothes but I don’t want my funeral to be sad. Nobody gets to ransack my room when I die, If I didn’t make a list of who gets what in time then leave my stuff alone! Especially my snacks, I’ll come back for them.
#19
Clean up my apartment to make things easier to move. Then I would go to work since there is nothing else for me besides work. I will leave this world as I lived: alone.
#20
Stay home with my wife and our dog and cat. Watch Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (my favorite) and W***y Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (my wife’s favorite). Eat all the gluten-y goodies my stupid celiac disease denies me now. And spend some time looking at the Moon, one of the loveliest sights to be seen with human eyes. That’s about all I’d need.
#21
I’d tell my family and friends I love them, but I wouldn’t tell them I’m dying. I’d just leave little hints. Then, I’d just live for the last time. Watch my favourite show, eat some good food, etc.
#22
Binge watch every episode of Nailed It!
(again)
#23
Come out to everyone who doesn’t know I’m genderfluid and lesbian, spend the day with my dog, tell my crush I like her, and buy burger king, sweets, and candy with all of my money. Then watch TV with my dog. Oh, and skip school.
#24
I would do speed again, that way Ill have at least 72 hours to live! lol
#25
binge the entire Stranger things with my dog and eat junk food
#26
I’d spend all my money on candy at the store and sit in my room watching anime, playing video games, and snacking. Then at the end I’d write a goodbye letter and leave it on my desk, get into bed, and go to sleep. No point counting down the seconds until the end.
#27
jump off a skyscraper
