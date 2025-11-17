Hey Pandas, What Are Your Glow-Up Tips? (Closed)

Ok hear me out, I was trying for a “hot girl summer” but I’m halfway through and the only thing hot is the sun right now. So I need to boost up my self-confidence in like a month so what are your glow-up tips?
#1
Here’s what I am doing so far:
-Drinking water/Staying Hydrated. I’m trying to drink at least one bottle a day.
-Sleeping well, getting at least 8 hours of sleep in.
-Staying consistent on skincare.
#2
rubbing ice on my face seems to help my skin lol
#3
Lipstick makes a world of difference. I use color changing lipstick on my cheeks and lips. Found it on amazon.
#4
Take a little me day. Go to a wax bar, get a wax, get a facial treatment or a massage.
Buy yourself cute lingerie, it doesn’t have to be over the top, but even just new panties and bra– I find for me, confidence starts at the things most people won’t see, but I know in my head that I am sexy as hell.
Do a slightly bolder makeup– maybe a slightly redder or vampier lip or a little bit of a sparkle with your eyes or maybe a little bit of a different eyeliner style. Because it’s summer, let your face breathe and don’t do a full face of anything, instead embrace yourself as you are.
Finally change out your outfit, maybe wear something with a slightly shorter/longer hemline, maybe a little more or less cleavage.
I’m sure many people will get offended that my self confidence tips are to adjust yourself… but the little tweaks are meant to affect you mentally more than they in fact actually affect you physically. I’m not saying change your whole wardrobe for what’s in fashion or get permanent procedures to better adhere to societal beauty standards.
And, getting ahead of potential comments now, while many of my suggestions are anti-femist sounding– wear makeup, change clothes, wear lingerie etc, it comes down to who it is meant for– adjusting yourself based on one someone else’s or society’s preferences is not okay. For me, I do Certain things because I like the aesthetics of it for myself. I wear heels and makeup because it gives me confidence. Dress for yourself always.
But, know that changing things up, that little disruption can do absolute wonders for your self-confidence. When I’m going to get my hair done, I always wear something i feel very confident in, do my makeup and make sure I’m confident with how i look so that once my hair is looking perfect, I am now at absolute peak confidence and can approach the world and every problem for the day with that level of confidence that I usually don’t have.
#5
I don’t know, I mean I have this cleanser called cetaphil and I use that. I also wash my face with water often, but I look like s**t every day, so probably don’t listen to me.
#6
well, dress however you want, be confident, skincare(trust me, i used a bar of soap until last year lol), and yeah, idk lol
