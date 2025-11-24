Hey Pandas, If You Were Stuck In A Time Loop With Zero Consequences, What Would You Do?

This came to mind after answering EmbersAreOut’s “world ends in 24 hours” question. For clarification, the rules are very simple and are as follows:
1. You wake up at 7 am on Monday morning.
2. You cannot pass midnight. If you do, you fall asleep and wake up at 7 am on Monday morning.
3. Unaliving yourself (by intent or accident) causes you to (say it with me) wake up at 7 am on Monday morning.
4. You retain memories of past Mondays. Nobody else does.
5. Why this is happening is unknown to you, nor is there a known “solution”. It’s just happening, and that’s all you know. Blame witches or aliens or time vortexes created by The Elder Ones, if it makes you feel better.
Have fun!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us