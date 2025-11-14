Hey Pandas! What Is Something You Did As A Kid That You Still Remember That You Don’t Mind Sharing With The Community? (Closed)

I’m a new panda here, so I thought I’d do some ice-breakers.
#1
I am still a kid and I have inside jokes with myself I also talk to myself but only at home because at school I have people to talk to at home it’s just my parents and they always talk about work
#2
as a young child, maybe 12-13, we lived really close to the gas station, we would always go get frosty’s, well one time, i chugged mine on the way home, and was running around and what not, so, later that evening my stomach started to hurt, as i ran to the toilet i ended up vomiting in the hallway, i ran back to tell my mom, but felt another, i ran BACK to the bathroom….and slipped in my own vomit.
#3
When I would take a shower/bath, I would always talk to the bubbles like they were my BFFs. And then I would get furious when my Mom told me shower/bath time was over because then I had to see my BFFs get sucked down the drain.
#4
I would eat dog food ;-;
#5
My grandma always told me that when I had to poop my eyes would turn brown (they’re blue). I believed her so much that when I looked in the mirror I could see the brown in them. Somehow she always knew I had to go poop (I hated doing it becuase it wasted play time). When I was 12 I actually asked her and when she said they dident actually turn brown I was so shocked.
#6
so there was this lady at preschool and i forget her name but i remember saying ” your name sounds french” then the lady laughed and said ” i am french” then i said “what is baguette in french” the lady says “baguette” and i say “NO not that like say in in the FRENCH language” the lady says “i know, its banquette” then i say “NOOOOO ! SAY IT IN FRENCH” she just says “honey, baguette in french is baguette” and i say “liar” and run off to go play with legos or something
#7
I remember vomiting on the floor in my bathroom. My mom put down a towel. I threw up on the towel. My mom said, “Go to the toilet!” So I did.
#8
When I was little, I used to hate pizza. (Probably cause my parents got pizza with a bunch of gross toppings on it) But whenever they made me eat pizza for dinner, I would flip in upside down and eat it that way, thinking I was just eating the bread off the pizza. Ahhh, little kid logic. XD
#9
Actually, I have two. 1. Accidentally saying S**t
2. Accidentally saying Fu**in
2a. This happened when we were thinking of a word that can be made by combining pho and chicken
2b. So I accidentally said F**in . I realized soon after and apologized.
#10
Everytime me and my siblings went to our specific cousin’s house, we would always play this game called Whoopin’ Mama. These are the rules; You have to use a belt or a stick. Don’t hit hard, even with little kids playing. If you tag a little kid, help them get someone or find someone else ( normally, little kids like 5 and under don’t count). If you get tagged, The previous Whoopin’ Mama/Papa would drop the belt/stick and you have to pick it up and count to 20. Little kids are slow, when you help let others know that they need to slowly jog. It ends when everyone is tired, they have to leave, or if they have to come inside to ea or something. You can also play this inside but only a belt is needed. And you have to play this upstairs only. (This game is the black {skin color} version of tag. You can let others play too whether they’re black or not).
#11
I was REALLY young, (don’t remember my age) and I was jumping on the bed. I hit my head on the sharp corners of the bed, and I split my head open (enough that I needed stitches.) Funny thing was, I was singing Five Little Monkeys when I was jumping…
#12
bit embarrising but i talk to my toys
Follow Us