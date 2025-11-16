Hey Pandas, If You Were In Charge Of Your Government Today, What Would You Do? (Closed)

What is it that you’d do?
#1
I would stop security breach hate and any other FNAF game hate like it’s just different then the regular game I don’t see anything wrong with it it may still be a bit buggy but it’s a very detailed game so makes sense
#2
If I had my way, I would:
• Reinstate Roe v. Wade
• Forgive student loans
• Put funding into school programs, school supplies, and lunches
• Stricter gun laws
• Longer paid maternity/paternity leave
• Raise minimum wages and enforce stricter labor laws on employers
• Make healthcare more affordable
#3
Abolish political parties and put the actual PEOPLE back in charge of the government…
#4
Abolish Fox News
#5
cry . . . pray . . . and then cry some more
#6
Outlaw lobbyists!! Should not be legal.
#7
As a president,I would MAKE ABORTION LEGAL.
Make sure people *cough cough republicans* can’t change anything for gay, and everyone rights and fire them all and make Kamala Harris president after me 😈
#8
Everything the current government isn’t, like actually taking the voices of the minorities into account.
#9
Have tea with the queen. Enroll myself in the top gun program and put someone who knew what they were doing I charge at my supervision. So I can still control stuff. I would listen to the people. All the people. Listen to what they want. Not what a bunch of old white men want.
#10
make strict regulation regarding firearm. I have enough reading about mass shooting. this is a nightmare
#11
Initiate a flat tax across the bored for everyone except those who live solely on SS. Initiate a flat tax for ALL corporate entities. Hold the oil and gas industry liable for the damage they have done and are still doing to the environment. Let’s go back to the healthcare model we had before Obamacare screwed it all up and the working class could afford to live. I have more ideas but I don’t want to ramble.
#12
Outlaw all SuperPACS. Reform incorporation laws. Two of the biggest issues facing the United States. Granted people look at social issues, but banning SuperPACS and reforming corporate laws will take money out of govt monopolies.
#13
First of all: go too the USA
Second: make “the purge” a real thing
Third: buy all the fnaf, far cry and Star Wars games and all LoTR, the hobbit, Star Wars, Jurassic park, ghostbusters and Harry Potter movies.
Follow Us