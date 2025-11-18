Keanu Reeves Calls Winona Ryder His “Wife” After Their “Dracula” Wedding Turns Out To Be Real

Winona Ryder revealed that she and Keanu Reeves still call each other husband and wife in text messages. Moreover, they have been doing so for over three decades after they got “maybe” married for real on the set of the 1992 horror-romance movie Dracula.
Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday (September 2), hosted by Josh Horowitz, Winona recalled the time she and Keanu played Jonathan and Mina Harker in Francis Coppola’s Dracula.
During the 2018 press tour for their romantic-comedy Destination Wedding, the actors admitted that real Romanian Orthodox priests were used during the filming of their Dracula wedding scene.
As a result, Winona and Keanu may have unintentionally gotten married for real according to the customs and traditions of the Romanian Orthodox Church.
Winona Ryder shared some cute revelations about Keanu Reeves
“I would literally do anything, though, with him,” Winona told Josh on the new podcast episode about working with the 60-year-old actor. “Like he is so special.”
However, the Beetlejuice star went on to admit that doing a John Wick movie might not be for her because it “involves a lot of stunts.”
“I’m just thinking of my bones,” she expressed.
The 52-year-old actress said that she still texted Keanu regularly, and they “always say who it is, even though it says it on the text,” Variety reported on Tuesday (September 3).
Winona said that she and Keanu Reeves still call each other husband and wife in text messages
Winona continued: “So, like on his birthday, I go: ‘Happy birthday, my husband.’ And then he’s like, ‘Hey, my wife, I love you. KR 57.’
“Like on each birthday, he’s like KR 57 or whatever his age is. He’s always done that.”
It was during a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly that Winona first revealed she might actually be married to her former costar, explaining: “We actually got married in ‘Dracula.’”
The Golden Globe Award winner further stated: “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.
“In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married.”
Traditional weddings in Romania have a strict processional order, Romania Insider reported in 2019.
The actors were “maybe” married for real on the set of the 1992 horror-romance movie Dracula
The religious ceremony, during which the priests read prayers and passages from the Bible, is usually long, and the guests remain standing during the service, the Romanian outlet explained.
While a godmother stands by the bride’s side, a godfather stands next to the groom, both holding tall candles decorated with flowers.
The godparents also help the bride and groom with the wedding rings. At some point, the priest places ceremonial crowns on the heads of the bride and groom, a gesture associated with the blessing of their marriage.
The ceremony ends with a traditional wedding dance around the Holy Table, sometimes followed by marriage advice from the priest.
You can watch Winona’s interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast below:
Keanu didn’t exactly remember the filming of the scene at the time but later admitted: “We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests.”
The Matrix star added: “Winona says we are, Coppola says we are, so I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”
In addition to Dracula and Destination Wedding, Winona and Keanu also starred together in Richard Linklater’s 2006 sci-fi movie A Scanner Darkly.
