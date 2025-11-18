Flight Full Of Passengers Stranded In Airport Are Unable To Leave The Terminal, Video Goes Viral

If you have wanderlust pumping in your veins, you have definitely traveled in a plane. But almost everyone has done it at least once, and we are likely to have a strange story when it comes to an airline. Because travel tales are incomplete without an airport incident.
A flight of passengers had the most frustrating story to tell after American Airlines abandoned them in the Bahamas and they couldn’t even leave the terminal as it was a different country. TikToker italiankate posted a video about it and it went viral, snagging 9.4 million views!
American Airlines abandoned a plane full of passengers headed from Puerto Rico to the US in the Bahamas
Image credits: italiankate
The passengers were unable to leave the terminal and they were left with no food or water, and were not given blankets in the cold
Image credits: italiankate
A plane full of passengers was traveling from Puerto Rico to the US; little did they know that they would land in a completely different country. As the plane kept circling in the sky due to bad weather, it later landed in the Bahamas as they had to switch the pilot who couldn’t do overtime. What an unexpected twist it must have been for the passengers!
Now, as it was a domestic flight, not everyone had their passports and they were illegally in the Bahamas terminal, so they couldn’t even leave. And as any airline would, American Airlines assured them that a new flight was being prepared, they didn’t have to wait much, and the usual excuses. They even made the speaker say all this in Spanish as well.
However, they soon found out this was all talk, as no action was taken by the airline and almost 100 passengers got stuck over there for over 7 hours! Just imagine the level of frustration going up after each hour passed while nothing was happening. It’s pretty obvious that people would start getting restless.
And the worst part was that they were given no food or water, just some cookies, and they couldn’t even leave the terminal. It was also very cold and they had no blankets at all. And American Airlines conveniently stopped responding. The only people they could contact were the ones at the front desk and even they weren’t really helpful.
To add insult to injury, they even shut off the computer as people kept looking at it. So, everyone was tense, as they were bound to be after being stranded and given just excuses and no information about how long the delay would be.
They also had to share one bathroom among themselves, while there were also people with dogs and senior citizens. When a person was having a medical emergency, they didn’t even give him any facilities as it was all in the plane where they could go. All in all, a highly aggravating situation.
Despite leaving them stranded for over 7 hours, the airline provided them no information as the frustration levels of the passengers kept rising
When you listen to this exasperating incident, it’s no surprise that CBS News reported that American Airlines fared poorly, as it was among the lowest-rated airlines across every fare class in 2023. And the reason why just became glaringly obvious, didn’t it?
The speaker mentioned that he was going to demand a refund after all the chaos, frustration, and delay that he had to face. He also mentioned that it would be a mutual agreement with other passengers as well.
As per the US Department of Transportation, “A consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline made a significant schedule change and/or significantly delays a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel.” Now this just goes to show that they all should definitely get a refund.
Watch the full video here:
After being posted, this video went viral and garnered a whopping 9.4 million views! Netizens could empathize with the annoyed passengers. They also called out American Airlines for the miserable way in which they dealt with the situation.
Some folks also joked that all the passengers were kidnapped by the airline. And many of them strongly advised the travelers to make sure that they fought for a refund in case the airline refused.
What would you do if you were stuck in a similar situation? Also, do you have a strange travel tale about airports or airlines? Feel free to jot it all down in the comments below!
People advise them to get a refund while some joked that they had been kidnapped
