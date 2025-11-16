Hey Pandas, If You Live Outside Of The US, What Are Common Things Thought Of Americans Elsewhere? (Closed)

Asking because I don’t really know and some people here think we’re the greatest country for some reason. *Rolls eyes*
well I think you guys are mostly nice but have been pulled down by all the bad people
Canadians are American’s neighbours. We know we’re alike but so different at the same time. We know there are many regions with different customs, traditions, etc. So, to think of a common thought about Americans is a loaded question. I could go through some of the States. But I can’t speak for all Canadians, and I can only refer to what I’ve heard from people in my region.
Texans I hear are loud. Very loud. I didn’t know how loud until I came across a self-proclaimed Texan on the bus. He was just yelling out his whole life to a lady. Started vaping on the bus until he got in trouble by the bus driver, because that’s a no no here. (Doesn’t matter how you feel about it. That’s just transit rules and city bylaws.) He was cool about it and complied, at least. So, my impression about Texans is they’re decent, honest people who are highly and openly patriotic.
Californians…. Depends. Very impatient people when working. Chill, cool musicians. (See you soon Dexter Holland. Love ya.) That’s all I can say about them.
Southerners, with the southern twang accent, very nice, respectful people. Love them. We love them. We’re always reminded of Forrest Gump and get that reference whenever we hear them talk. It’s all good. The only time it’s nice to be called “ma’am” is when it comes from a southerner.
Tbh, I know Canadians poke fun at their politics, shake our heads when we hear another shooting massacre, and I believe we’re unanimously scared shitless of your police and border custom officers. However, in general, for the most part, we know there’s the good and bad people there and Canadians are feeling pretty bad for the c**p Americans are having to go through. We’re aware of the unfair voting system for national elections, the terribly price gouging healthcare system, corrupt leaders and horrifying brutal treatment of police.
Despite posting memes of moose eating popcorn on a couch with a caption “Canadians watching American news”, I think Canadians are concerned for what’s happening in the states, and I think we use humor to try to make light of something we’re scared about that’s going to happen in Canada. We’re already seeing BS from the USA trickling up here. It does scare us and some may be in denial.
