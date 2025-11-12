I Reimagine Famouse Floral Still Lifes In Paper Flowers

I’m Sarah Yakawonis and a paper artist working on a really cool series. I make paper flowers based on famous floral works of art. It has taken years to develop my process, I work from real flowers and the work of art with an attention to detail that results in paper flowers that have a richness that will conjure the spirit of the original work of art.

I have turned my paper flowers into kits because I believe that art is for everyone and everyone is an artist. I’ve taken my expertise as a paper flower artist and concentrated it into kits that provide everything needed to make paper flowers with an unparalleled level of detail. My kits are a fresh way to connect with the world of fine art and have flowers that will last for years. They allow people to skip the years of work and get right to the good stuff, connecting with the joy of making something with their hands.

More info: foldedpetal.com

JAPANESE EDO PERIOD POPPIES INSPIRED PAPER FLOWERS

16TH CENTURY DUTCH STILL LIFE INSPIRED PAPER FLOWERS

VAN GOGH IRISES INSPIRED PAPER FLOWERS

MONET’S WATER LILLY INSPIRED PAPER FLOWERS

ANDY WARHOL INSPIRED PAPER FLOWERS

Patrick Penrose
