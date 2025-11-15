Hey Pandas, If You Could Travel Anywhere, Where Would You Go (Closed)

Can be a fictional or realistic place.
#1
Hawaii. Not for the beaches and vacation, but to aid in conservation efforts of the endangered birds.
#2
I really wanna go to Mexico and Japan
#3
Real: Colorado, I want to see the mountains once in my life. I’ve seen pictures but I want to actually visit.
#4
Id need a time machine but id travel back in time to see dinosaurs and pterodactyls and wooly rhinos and mammoths, then id travel millions of years in the future to see what strange new animals exist then, i loved the tv show the future is wild and the creepy future animals from the book after man a zoology of the future when i was little! I hope land squids evolve! 🦑😄
#5
Socotra island in Yemen, Arabian Sea. It looks like an alien world.
#6
Narnia 100%
#7
Fictional, it would the shire in middle earth. It just looks so relaxing. Real world… I always wanted to visit Iceland. I love nordic regions.
#8
I would go to Manchester, UK, pick up my bf and go to Switzerland to ride on the alpine sleds, then take him to Niagara Falls, go back to UK to Blackpool and then back to Manchester.
#9
Hawaii! Although that might just be because I’ve seen way too many beautiful photos of the beaches there.
#10
Jerusalem!
#11
Back in time to the Georgian era. Then the Victorian era.
Then maybe the medieval era. Oh and the 60’s !!
#12
I have alot
whole Harry Potter world, Paris, Italy, Mexico(again), Tokyo and Los Angeles
#13
Extended trip to Australia and New Zealand,ike y months to a year. Check out the mountains and deserts and stromatites, compare Sydney and Melbourne, walk through the tingle tree canopy, see the volcanoes and geyser basins of NZ as well as the Alps and a LOTR tour, do some very serious birding, etc. I don’t promise to come back.
#14
Ponyville. Yes, I’m a brony. oh no everyone is gonna die I’m so scary agh
#15
Real: Italy
Make believe: Endor
#16
Galápagos Islands. I wanted to be a photojournalist for National Geographic ever since I saw the blue footed boobies within its pages.
