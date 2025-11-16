Hey Pandas, If You Could Tell One Person Something You Never Got To Tell Them, What Would It Be?

All in the title! :)
#1
This may be off topic, but I would love to tell Van Gogh how well he did after he was gone. There’s something about him that makes me extremely emotional and I wish he could have been aware of the impact he’s made. Doctor Who gave me a glimpse of what this would be like
#2
To my former crush:
It wouldn’t hurt to send me a damn response to my confession. I know you don’t feel the same way but ghosting me is not the solution.
#3
to my friend who i never got to see again after a summer break(also covid) i wish i could have said bye but i couldnt and i still think of that so goodbye my friend
#4
Mom,
To paraphrase Bette Davis, “You should never say bad things about the dead, you should only say good . . . You’re dead. Good.”
#5
I would tell my mom that I didn’t mean to scratch the antique furniture when I was eight. She was mad, and I never told her that I did it. Probably a really little problem in the grand scheme of thigs, but…
#6
To a friend of mine who I never got to say goodbye too (lockdown and then we graduated elementary school) I love you so much, and I’m going to miss you. Hopefully we’ll see each other in high school, my mom thinks you might be going to mine.
#7
That I think I might be in love with my friend he’s older than me by 3 years (Im 16F BTW) but I think he may only think of me as a younger sister at least that’s what it always seemed like and I’ve felt this way for 2 maybe 3 years now but he could never know.
#8
I have a friend of discord that I talked to on voice call every day. My parents found out and I was banned from talking to him ever again. I still haven’t been able to talk to him in almost half a year :(
I told him a few days before I was banned that I kinda liked him and I’m pretty sure he thought I was joking. I wanna tell him that I actually do really like him and I miss him ❤️
#9
I’d tell my maternal grandfather that he was the biggest positive influence on my life. I carry his artistic gifts and perspectives. My immediate family moved from Maryland to Texas when I was a young teen. So, going back was not very frequent. Dementia kicked in a few years after my grandmother’s death. I don’t know how far back I could’ve expressed my gratitude, that it would’ve stuck with him in his last couple of years.
#10
I’m sorry I ate your cat. It was an accident
#11
Naviah,
You were an amazing friend and rolemodel. I love you with all my heart and I wish I told you that more.
#12
This is one I’ve never told a living soul about. Many moons ago I was in a relationship. When I realized that I had actual feelings for them (new to me at the time) I freaked out, broke up, and left. Until this point I had never had feelings for anyone I was in a relationship with. Looking back, I realize I had the emotional depth of a thimble and this was a horrible knee jerk reaction. What would I say? That because of them I learned that I could care for another person more than myself. I’ve regretted this action for years (almost 30). This is what drives me to make sure I tell people how I feel and how much they mean to me. This is a moment I think of daily and the guilt has never eased. Like it is etched on my soul.
#13
to a friend of mine that i lost connection with. I have always cared even when we fought i never stopped
#14
To my dog Heyler and parrot Timble, who got only a little time on Earth, I miss you guys so much.
Follow Us