My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

by

I was looking forward to a couple of meetings that were lined up in the last week of March 2020. To set plans for a good few months worth of freelance illustration work, after an uncomfortably long period where nothing had come in. Like most of the planet’s population, the pause button got COVID-19 pressed on my work (and social) life.

On day one, I drew a single panel image about something that happened that day, where we argued. Then the next day, I drew another, then the next and the next and the next.

It has proved to be a pretty worthwhile project as a creative professional. For the first time since studying, to be able to explore my ideas freely, it’s golden.

The finish on some of the panels is a tad incomplete in my eyes; some days were harder than others to get done. As I’m sure, you may understand. The count is up to 71 now. Happy reading.

More info: who587.com | twitter.com | Instagram

#1

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#2

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#3

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#4

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#5

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#6

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#7

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#8

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#9

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#10

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#11

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#12

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#13

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#14

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#15

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#16

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#17

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#18

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#19

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#20

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#21

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#22

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#23

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#24

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#25

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#26

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#27

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#28

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#29

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#30

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#31

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#32

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#33

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#34

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#35

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#36

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#37

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#38

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#39

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#40

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#41

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#42

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#43

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#44

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#45

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#46

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#47

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#48

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#49

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#50

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#51

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#52

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#53

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#54

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#55

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#56

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#57

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#58

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#59

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#60

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#61

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#62

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#63

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

#64

My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Adults Share Basic Life Skills That They Failed To Learn
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
123 Disney Comics That Will Ruin Your Childhood
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Used LSD And Drew Herself For 9 Hours To Show How It Affects Brain
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Proud Dog Mommies With Their Puppies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This is What a Conversation at a Trump Rally is Like
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2017
Hey Humans, Bored Panda Just Released An iOS App! What Do You Think?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.