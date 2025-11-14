My 64 Comics About Parenting And Life That I Drew Each Day During The Lockdown

I was looking forward to a couple of meetings that were lined up in the last week of March 2020. To set plans for a good few months worth of freelance illustration work, after an uncomfortably long period where nothing had come in. Like most of the planet’s population, the pause button got COVID-19 pressed on my work (and social) life.
On day one, I drew a single panel image about something that happened that day, where we argued. Then the next day, I drew another, then the next and the next and the next.
It has proved to be a pretty worthwhile project as a creative professional. For the first time since studying, to be able to explore my ideas freely, it’s golden.
The finish on some of the panels is a tad incomplete in my eyes; some days were harder than others to get done. As I’m sure, you may understand. The count is up to 71 now. Happy reading.
More info: who587.com | twitter.com | Instagram
