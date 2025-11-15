Hey Pandas, How Would One Kindly Break Up With Your Significant Other? (Closed)

I’m 15M, and I’ve been dating someone for about five months now… I feel like they really don’t like me and I’d like help talking with them. Any advice?
Use “I” not statments. I feel, I think. Ask them. Lack of communication make things worse. Be blunt but not mean. Good luck my friend!
I’m not the most experienced or the best at talking about these thing but I can offer one piece of advice. Don’t waste time on a relationship you know isn’t working, doesn’t work, has red flags from day one, isn’t reciprocated by both persons or just doesn’t feel right deep down.
Ending it will sometimes be messy, sometimes you’ve invested so much you feel like it will work out eventually, sometimes you’ll be broken for a while…but always end it. It isn’t worth keeping.
Take it from a random person in their thirties who’ve wasted a lot of time chasing what wasn’t there.
N.B. on your current situation, I would say, sit with them and ask how they feel and if it’s working for them. Express how you feel, whether you feel loved or you don’t feel loved. Just talk and make sure to say what you feel.
I hope you succeed!
Be honest. The emotional pain won’t last either of you forever, and I can assure you (both), life will go on. Maybe right now isn’t the time for the relationship. You never know.
Talk to them and be honest. Listen to them.
There is no nice way to pull band-aid off.
