I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

by

The story starts 15 years ago with a photo from my window. I kept this technique and photos away from public as I wanted to show it to the World first. And what a better way to do it with the greatest city in the World, New York!

Some of the photos are on film, but most of them are digital, but it is a macro photography technique, not a Photoshop, that is why it has flaws in sharpness and a lot of blurs.

But that is something that gives some kind of artistic touch to it. I need to say that I was a bit lazy to do it earlier, but I tend to do this kind of photos when I go to some new place in the World. So I will try to update it on my next journeys.

More info: creativelight.rs

Blue Mosque – Istanbul

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Brooklyn Bridge – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Ada Bridge – Belgrade

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

T.C. Usce – Belgrade

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Sagrada Familia – Barcelona

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Empire State Building, Manhattan – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Grand Central Station – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Flatiron Building – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Grand Central Station – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

National Library – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Manhattan – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

World Trade Center Transportation Hub – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Empire State Building – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Church of Saint Sava – Belgrade

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Manhattan – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

National Assembly – Belgrade

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Manhattan – NYC

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Genex Tower, Western gate of Belgrade

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Eastern Gate of Belgrade, my neighbourhood and first successful photo

I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Smurfs Come To Vermont
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Raising Hope 1.14 “What’s Up, Cuz?” Review
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2011
170 Brutally Honest Sticky Notes That Sum Up Your Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Han Solo: Character Explained
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2023
Who has Guest-Starred the most on Hot in Cleveland?
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2014
19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.