I Spent 15 Years Photographing Cities In Water Drops

The story starts 15 years ago with a photo from my window. I kept this technique and photos away from public as I wanted to show it to the World first. And what a better way to do it with the greatest city in the World, New York!
Some of the photos are on film, but most of them are digital, but it is a macro photography technique, not a Photoshop, that is why it has flaws in sharpness and a lot of blurs.
But that is something that gives some kind of artistic touch to it. I need to say that I was a bit lazy to do it earlier, but I tend to do this kind of photos when I go to some new place in the World. So I will try to update it on my next journeys.
Blue Mosque – Istanbul
Brooklyn Bridge – NYC
Ada Bridge – Belgrade
T.C. Usce – Belgrade
Sagrada Familia – Barcelona
Empire State Building, Manhattan – NYC
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum – NYC
Grand Central Station – NYC
Flatiron Building – NYC
National Library – NYC
Manhattan – NYC
World Trade Center Transportation Hub – NYC
Empire State Building – NYC
Church of Saint Sava – Belgrade
Manhattan – NYC
National Assembly – Belgrade
Manhattan – NYC
Genex Tower, Western gate of Belgrade
Eastern Gate of Belgrade, my neighbourhood and first successful photo
