Hey Pandas, Tell Me Your Best Friend Is Stupid Without Telling Me They’re Stupid (Closed)

I know this thing is pretty common, but I thought it would be a good idea.
#1
My friend thought that Islands float. Like on top of the water. Float.
#2
She came to my house and i have 5 bearded dragons she said trin im not gonna hold them they are dragons. Right after that we went to my room where i keep my guinea pig and she asked why doesnt it look like a pig.
#3
My friend accidentally cut her finger when she tried to cut off the arm of a plastic baby.
#4
She couldn’t think of a word that rhymes with “me.” We are at her house writing songs and she asked me what rhymes with “me” and if it’s one of those special words that don’t rhyme like “orange.”
#5
My ex-best friend was making ramen noodles…….. and burnt the water
#6
She- she couldnt spell owl
BUT SHES VERY SMART I PROMISE YOU WE ALL HAVE THAT MOMENT AHAHAHA
#7
She made rice – in a rice cooker – without water
#8
He doesnt believe in aliens
#9
😐🥲 she has adhd. My girlie is so smart she decides she can handle knives. When she’s loopy from adhd meds. She also sometimes decides to light fields on fire. And one time she got me into trouble because she posted a video of me in a skimpy little swimsuit doing the crab dance out of a closet.
#10
She falls for internet scams constantly, and I mean CONSTANTLY! I love her, and she’s not a stupid person, but I wonder if maybe she should take some kind of basic internet safety course or something.
#11
She thinks going to a salon is more important then her health in the pandemic.
#12
She said she was going to some drink water so that when the ice melts it doesn’t overflow. Also thinks ice floats because when water freezes it shrinks.
#13
he couldnt spell doctor for a minute
#14
My ex best friend hates me I don’t you can get any worse than this
#15
my friend tried making ramen in a FRYING PAN!!!! like, dude, how do you even do that, he almost burnt the kitchen down
Follow Us