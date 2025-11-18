People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

by

Over the last few years, between the energy market going nuts, COVID-19, and inflation, people have become significantly more aware of just how much the cost of living is spiraling out of control. It’s a pretty common refrain, that many younger people can’t afford housing, but this has started to expand to cars and even groceries.

So we’ve gathered some examples of what things used to cost in the US, from “cost of living” lists, to old menus and ads. From the cost of tuition at Harvard in the 1850s to McDonald’s items, back when they just cost a few cents. We also got in touch with Daniella Flores from iliketodabble.com to learn more about managing money. 

#1 1916 Sears Catalog Home

They shipped the entire house to you by railroad car. Sears was like Ikea before Ikea. Friends and family would come from all around to help the owner build it.

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: High0nHistory

#2 My Grandmama Just Passed Away And We Found The Hospital Bill Of When She Had My Aunt In 1957. Insurance Paid $100 So They Ended Up Paying $2.95 For Having A Baby

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: squidnezy

#3 Mcdonald’s Menu From 1959

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: VisionaryVoid

#4 Cost Of Living In 1938

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#5 Vintage Travel Ad – Hotel Las Brisas, Acapulco, Mexico – 1965

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: Heather David

#6 Housing Ad From 1955

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: High0nHistory

#7

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: Scott Damcom

#8 McDonald’s Extra Value Menu 1993

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: Djf47021

#9 Hospital Bill From When My Grandpa Blew Up A Stump With Homemade Tnt And Lost His Eye

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: WudButton

#10 A Woolworth’s Menu From The 1960s When They Served Food

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: VisionaryVoid

#11 The Westerner Motor Hotel

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: Heather David

#12 The Taco Bell Five! (1968)

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: AxlCobainVedder

#13 The Original Burger King Whopper In 1963

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#14 1947 Hospital Bill Found Out My Parents’ Attic. Not Sure Who It’s For

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: Old97sFan

#15 The Bill For A Semester At Harvard, 1869: $170.42

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: timecaptales

#16 Danish Modern Furniture Ad 1962

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: Heather David

#17 “Vacation Specials” – Steve Aloi Ford Ad [c.1970]

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: FNaXQ

#18 Sears Men’s Fashion 1960’s

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: dogbytes

#19 Cost Of Living 1989

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: VisionaryVoid

#20 St. Luke Hospital – 1950s

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: adam2341

#21 Kentucky Fried Chicken

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: InsomniacAttentionSeeker

#22 Cat’s Meow Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 1950s Menu

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: CincoDeMayoFan

#23 1943 Cost Of Living

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: Memory Road

#24 Vintage New Home Advertisement, Toronto With $500 Bonus!

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: jabnes

#25 1960’s Cocktail Menu From The ‘Cannibal Room’ At Ren Clark’s Polynesian Village In Ft. Worth, Tx

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#26 Retro Fast Food Nostalgia

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: InsomniacAttentionSeeker

#27 1959 Cost Of Living

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: VisionaryVoid

#28 McDonald’s Menu From 1925

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: Heather David

#29 Ad For Space Shoes 1962

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: Heather David

#30 1924 Cost Of Living

People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Image source: themindcircle

#31 Pizza Hut Menu, 1983

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Luke, I Am Your Tree Topper
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Awkward Or Illegal Situation You’ve Ever Been In? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Robots And The Wonder of Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Employee Struggles With Infertility, Gets Upset When Manager Ignores Her Demand To Make Another Coworker Put Away Her Mother’s Day Flowers
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Boss Scolds Employee Who Pulled Off 20-Hour Monster Shift And Left 3 Minutes Early, Regret Ensues
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s A Funny Story From Summer Camp? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.