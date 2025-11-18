People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)

Over the last few years, between the energy market going nuts, COVID-19, and inflation, people have become significantly more aware of just how much the cost of living is spiraling out of control. It’s a pretty common refrain, that many younger people can’t afford housing, but this has started to expand to cars and even groceries.
So we’ve gathered some examples of what things used to cost in the US, from “cost of living” lists, to old menus and ads. From the cost of tuition at Harvard in the 1850s to McDonald’s items, back when they just cost a few cents. We also got in touch with Daniella Flores from iliketodabble.com to learn more about managing money.
#1 1916 Sears Catalog Home
They shipped the entire house to you by railroad car. Sears was like Ikea before Ikea. Friends and family would come from all around to help the owner build it.
Image source: High0nHistory
#2 My Grandmama Just Passed Away And We Found The Hospital Bill Of When She Had My Aunt In 1957. Insurance Paid $100 So They Ended Up Paying $2.95 For Having A Baby
Image source: squidnezy
#3 Mcdonald’s Menu From 1959
Image source: VisionaryVoid
#4 Cost Of Living In 1938
Image source: historyinmemes
#5 Vintage Travel Ad – Hotel Las Brisas, Acapulco, Mexico – 1965
Image source: Heather David
#6 Housing Ad From 1955
Image source: High0nHistory
#7
Image source: Scott Damcom
#8 McDonald’s Extra Value Menu 1993
Image source: Djf47021
#9 Hospital Bill From When My Grandpa Blew Up A Stump With Homemade Tnt And Lost His Eye
Image source: WudButton
#10 A Woolworth’s Menu From The 1960s When They Served Food
Image source: VisionaryVoid
#11 The Westerner Motor Hotel
Image source: Heather David
#12 The Taco Bell Five! (1968)
Image source: AxlCobainVedder
#13 The Original Burger King Whopper In 1963
Image source: reddit.com
#14 1947 Hospital Bill Found Out My Parents’ Attic. Not Sure Who It’s For
Image source: Old97sFan
#15 The Bill For A Semester At Harvard, 1869: $170.42
Image source: timecaptales
#16 Danish Modern Furniture Ad 1962
Image source: Heather David
#17 “Vacation Specials” – Steve Aloi Ford Ad [c.1970]
Image source: FNaXQ
#18 Sears Men’s Fashion 1960’s
Image source: dogbytes
#19 Cost Of Living 1989
Image source: VisionaryVoid
#20 St. Luke Hospital – 1950s
Image source: adam2341
#21 Kentucky Fried Chicken
Image source: InsomniacAttentionSeeker
#22 Cat’s Meow Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 1950s Menu
Image source: CincoDeMayoFan
#23 1943 Cost Of Living
Image source: Memory Road
#24 Vintage New Home Advertisement, Toronto With $500 Bonus!
Image source: jabnes
#25 1960’s Cocktail Menu From The ‘Cannibal Room’ At Ren Clark’s Polynesian Village In Ft. Worth, Tx
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#26 Retro Fast Food Nostalgia
Image source: InsomniacAttentionSeeker
#27 1959 Cost Of Living
Image source: VisionaryVoid
#28 McDonald’s Menu From 1925
Image source: Heather David
#29 Ad For Space Shoes 1962
Image source: Heather David
#30 1924 Cost Of Living
Image source: themindcircle
#31 Pizza Hut Menu, 1983
