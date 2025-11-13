‘Casa De Carne’: My Short Film That Explores A Restaurant Where Customers Have To Kill Their Own Food

by

My job as a filmmaker is to raise questions and let people come to their own conclusions.

That’s why I wrote, directed, and edited the short PSA ‘Casa de Carne’ – a film about hard choices and hidden truths. It was produced by the non-profit organization Last Chance for Animals (LCA). Set in a not-so-distant and dark future, three friends must slaughter the animals they order for dinner at a high-end restaurant. It won first place at the 2019 Animal Film Festival.

More info: dustintoddfilms.com

‘Casa De Carne’: My Short Film That Explores A Restaurant Where Customers Have To Kill Their Own Food
‘Casa De Carne’: My Short Film That Explores A Restaurant Where Customers Have To Kill Their Own Food
‘Casa De Carne’: My Short Film That Explores A Restaurant Where Customers Have To Kill Their Own Food

I’d like this film to make people think and question their everyday reality. Now more than ever, we need stories that expand our circle of empathy and allow us to see the world through a more compassionate lens. It’s easy to use our differences as starting points for conflict: different race, different religion, different country… different species. And yet, we’re all sharing this planet. Our similarities far outweigh our differences.

Casa de Carne

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How “Supernatural” Now Impacts Businesses, Culture and Charity
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2019
Scorpion
Scorpion: Quintis Finally Ties the Knot. Walter Professes Love for Paige.
3 min read
May, 2, 2017
The Five Craziest Hotels Visited by the Ghost Adventures Crew
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2019
7 Comics That Hilariously Sum Up GOT Season 7
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
These Older Dysfunctional Family-Themed Shows Are Notable Binge-Worthy Replacements for The Righteous Gemstones
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2025
I Photographed This Spa, Frozen In Time
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.