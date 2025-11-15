Hey Pandas, How Was Your Thanksgiving? (Closed)

Describe your Thanksgiving to me! What did you eat? What did you do?
#1
My Thanksgiving was OK. I had Covid at the time so my Grandma brought over food for me and my family! It was delicious! After that we had Ice Cream and Apple Pie and we watched Christmas Vacation!
#2
Just a regular day for us here! My dad passed away a couple years back and he loved thanksgiving and it was such a huge thing. I would do the thanksgiving dinner that we do for my program I am in, but they had it super early. I live in a resort town so holidays are good money days. But still really hard for me to do thanksgiving since it being my pops thing. Miss that guy !
#3
I had a nice Thanksgiving. We skipped school and I saw my Aunt and Grandma for the first time in two years! We must have hugged for hours.
We had a nice dinner together. I plated all the appetizers(salami, cheese, crackers, dip, carrots and peanuts)
And we had a homemade pumpkin pie and some apricot cookies, and mini fruit tarts.
They gave me a soft blue robe too
Follow Us