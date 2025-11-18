Hey Pandas, I’m An Amateur Soccer Player—how Do I Go Pro? (Closed)

by

I’m trying to go pro, and I want to know my best chance and plan of action. (I’m a defender/defensive midfielder.)

#1

They say “practice makes perfect,” but that’s not entirely accurate. If you don’t have a coach to mentor you and correct your form it’s highly likely you’ll spend a lot of time practicing moves incorrectly.

That can be detrimental to your career, and even your long-term health.

#2

if u are defensive, then make sure you can easily see your team-mates, try to boot the ball as accurately as possible. I play soccer too, I play striker/midfielder.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Times People Tried Cleaning Things And The Results Were Too Satisfying Not To Share
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Employee Quits, Gets A Text From Manager Saying “We Will See How Long You Can Take Care Of Your Lovechild Without Us”, Drama Ensues
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Why Brandon Walsh Was The Best Character on Beverly Hills 90210
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2021
This Clothing Brand Started Selling Matching Sweaters For Dogs And Their Owners And They’re Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Woman Leaves Dog In The Shelter, Then Tries To Get Him Back As He’s Adopted, Police Gets Involved
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
Pictures Of Asian Women I Re-Imagined Using AI
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.