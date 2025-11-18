Hey Pandas, I’m An Amateur Soccer Player—how Do I Go Pro? (Closed)

I’m trying to go pro, and I want to know my best chance and plan of action. (I’m a defender/defensive midfielder.)
#1
They say “practice makes perfect,” but that’s not entirely accurate. If you don’t have a coach to mentor you and correct your form it’s highly likely you’ll spend a lot of time practicing moves incorrectly.
That can be detrimental to your career, and even your long-term health.
#2
if u are defensive, then make sure you can easily see your team-mates, try to boot the ball as accurately as possible. I play soccer too, I play striker/midfielder.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us