102 Weird And Bizarre Pics That Feel Wrong To Look At

Movies, video games, and books aren’t the only things that can be terrifying. You can find plenty of strange and ominous things in real life, too. The kind of stuff that is unsettling to look at for too long.
It’s always spooky season in our hearts, so our team at Bored Panda compiled this list of creepy, odd, and lightly cursed images from all over the net to get you in the mood for Halloween. Scroll down to check them out. Oh, and don’t forget to show this list to your sleep paralysis demons and the monster living under your bed.
#1 Blursed Dogs
Image source: elbirb121
#2 I May Not Have A Doctorate In Physics, Nor In Engineering… But I Feel Grandma Might Be Breaking More Than The Sound Barrier
Image source: Barsidious_White
#3 Snapchat Filter Goes Wrong
Image source: raidencrypto
#4 I Ordered Delivery And The Driver’s Name Makes This Sound Ominous As Hell
Image source: LargeArmadillo5431
#5 My Brother Is In Berlin For A Few Days And This Woman Is On The Wall In Multiple Rooms Of His Hotel
Image source: ate50eggs
#6 The Grave With A Window
There is a curious grave at Evergreen Cemetery in the West River neighborhood of New Haven, Vermont, the United States. It’s a small grassy mound with a large slab of concrete placed at the top. This concrete block has a small fourteen inch square glass window facing towards the sky. The glass window is hazy and has beads of water hanging on the underside from condensation, and you can’t see much inside. But back in 1893, you could have peered inside and straight into the decomposing face of Timothy Clark Smith.
Image source: my_vision_vivid
#7 Woke Up And Discovered My Mom Moved Our Coat Stand Yesterday
Image source: Kryczka88
#8 Asian 19th Century Depiction Of An American
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#9 Our Village Has A Yearly Scarecrow Competition… I Hope This One Wins
Image source: latro666
#10 Ominous Photo Taken After The 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake In East Coast Taiwan
Image source: tricktricky, imgur.com
#11 My Mom Found This On Her Roof This Morning
Image source: ConcentrateJust2120
#12 Letter In The Mail My Mom Received Today
Image source: The-Real-Iggy
#13 Abandoned Tori Gate Found At The End Of A Submerged Tunnel In Japan
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#14 My Nextdoor Neighbour
My neighbour does this on a daily basis….
Image source: Beautiful-Ask-7910
#15 Imagine Driving Down The Road At 12am And Seeing This
Image source: ShaneTVZ
#16 I Dreamed About A White House With No Windows. Today, I Found The Extract Same House While Working
Image source: Inspector_7
#17 Woke Up To A Strange Noise And Found This Guy Attached To My Screen Door
Image source: StingRay_City
#18 30 Vultures Chillin On My Neighbors Roof This Morning. Not Ominous At All
Image source: Joe_Jacksons_Belt
#19 Reflection Of Light That Shows Up On My Wall
Image source: FumblinginIgnorance
#20 Strange Plant Formation In My City
Image source: Adrianthrax
#21 Max The Rat Has Lived In My Aunt & Uncle’s Basement For Over 40 Years
Image source: HTD_Bros
#22 Tarantula Hawk Wasp Dragging Off A Huntsman Spider To Lay Her Egg In Its Paralyzed Body. In Australia, Of Course
Image source: Trustrup
#23 I Found This Red Target In My Basement
The people who lived in my house before were really strange. They were talking about a ghost in the basement who’d come out if we were to close up the old well in the basement. It’s probably something they put on the wall.
Image source: SnooBananas6894
#24 I Found Whatever The Hell This Is On My Toilet
I don’t know who put it there but my grandma recently passed and I think she’s haunting this lol.
Image source: Elian_hall
#25 90’s Halloween Costume
Image source: bulmakai
#26 When You Find Yourself At 3am In The Wrong Side Of Town
Image source: izacktorres
#27 This Wax Museum In Brazil – Princess Diana
Image source: PinkPussycatPower
#28 Merry Christmas
Image source: fyrstikka
#29 Someone Left A House In The Road At 4am
I was coming back from a fishing trip at 4am and nearly drove through a house. There wasn’t another person anywhere nearby. Someone tried to tow it with a pickup truck and one of those 4 sided universal hitches. Blowing 3 tires wasn’t what stopped them, it was when their hitch sheared off and was left at the front. The road was scarred up for close to 3 miles. The best part was, the house was fully furnished. Initially, the house looked like it had been ripped out of the ground and just dropped there. Being as tired as I was, it was a major WTF moment for me. The first few seconds of trying to process it was really weird. This is on a mountain road in rural Utah if anyone is curious.
Image source: j42d86
#30 Turned On The TV To Watch The Inauguration And Saw This
No clue what happened. Everyone on screen literally looked zombified or like they’d been through a war or something. It genuinely creeped me out. Turned the TV off and back on and it went back to normal. Feels ominous.
Image source: Fortunecookiegospel
#31 Deer Running From A Flying Squirrel, Caught On A Trail Camera
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#32 Child With Small Teloscope
Image source: Stephen_Is_handsome
#33 Someone Burned Three Phones In The California Desert- There’s Also Remnants Of Burnt Mail, Binders, And Handwritten Documents
Image source: Boring-Boron
#34 He’s Looking At You
Image source: fi_si8124
#35 Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight
Image source: SoDakZak
#36 This Ominous Dark Room Next To My Sisters Apartment Door. I Always Feel Off Around It
Image source: Squishy_fishy826
#37 Ominous Fortune Cookie I Got After Eating Lunch At Work
Image source: Jeronus
#38 I Came Across This Fine Gentleman In My Daughter’s Sketchbook
Image source: Careless_Hellscape
#39 Someone Made This Creepy Decoration In My Town
Image source: Csenone
#40 This Lamp For Sale. Found On My Local Fb Marketplace Page
Image source: Youngsamwich90
#41 Just Some Planters For Sale
Image source: CrypticGumbo
#42 Someone Put This Strange Statue In A Empty House In My Neighborhood
Image source: devSenketsu
#43 These Strange Lights Showed Up In The Sky Over Jeju, South Korea. They Have Been Here For An Hour
Image source: snap2
#44 My Girlfriend Left Me This Note On Her Way To Work This Morning. I’ve Never Seen This Flash Drive Before
Image source: kerobyx
#45 Left Home For A Couple Months, Came Back To Find Tiny Hand Prints
Image source: YvngHag
#46 My Contribute To The Weird Hand Post
Was born like this. That’s about all I got.
Image source: ClassroomBitter8627
#47 Blursed Pilot
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Blursed Lightyear
Image source: TheBellend28
#49 The Rothschild Surrealist Ball (1972)
Image source: grandeluua
#50 Creepy
Image source: Kryczka88
#51 Hellraiser Park And Urban Bird Observatory In Oregon
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#52 Show Baby Love
I was working in a remote part of Australia’s Northern Territory a few years ago when I stumbled across…this. I was 50km from the nearest town and a long way from the nearest road. There was no phone signal, I hadn’t seen any signs of people in hours save the dirt track I was driving on and an arrow stuck in a nearby tree. I left half my Vegemite sandwich…I hope that was enough to Show Baby Love.
Image source: Saltuarius
#53 Do Ominously-Placed Abandoned Baby Strollers On Hiking Trails Count As Oddly Terrifying? Certainly Spooked Us Out
We were a little scared to see what was in it…haha. Tried to walk around it.
Image source: elhombrepositivo66
#54 Found This In The Basement Of My New House
Image source: franco-noce
#55 Was Going To Paint And Found Some Wasps In The Outlet
Image source: christmasskids
#56 I Snapped This Photo In Bryce Canyon Right As A Crow Landed On A Sign. Nothing Spectacular, But It Made It Look Kinda Ominous
Image source: vergro
#57 Meet My Daughter
Image source: Zebulon_V
#58 Toilet Statue With An Ominous Poem And A Baby? In The Bowl?
Found in a thrift shop in Pine, AZ. Apparently made in Japan in the 50s, seems to have been a part of a wider trend of art and statues following this concept.
It’s weird and ugly and inexplicable and I’m obsessed.
Image source: -Chromaggia-
#59 Strange Shell I Found That Looks Like A Finger
I found this while collecting shells in Daytona beach, it looks so creepily like a finger. I know it’s a species of shell but still so strange it formed this way.
Image source: melonpoo
#60 What Is In My Yard? Was Scrolling Through Photos And Found This Picture From My Old House?
Image source: tharealyunggoat
#61 I Don’t Have A Second Joint In Either My Thumbs Or Toes
Image source: 1520SedgwickRoad
#62 This Inmate.. Creates Dolls.. In His Cell
Image source: Capricorn007_
#63 Blursed Angle Of View
Image source: Hurt_Wedding_
#64 A Young Woman’s Head After An Allergic Reaction To A Home Hair Dye Kit
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#65 Forgot My Printer Turned On The Whole Night And Woke Up To This
Image source: reddit.com
#66 Coworker Got A Ransom Note For Her Kidnapped Toy
So, my coworker has brought in this little snowman toy, which is motion activated and sings Christmas songs when you activate it. She made a game out of hiding it around our workplace, to annoy everyone.
Someone snatched it and she’s been a little annoyed that her little game is over. Today, I came into work and found this envelope with her name on it, and the picture sitting beside it.
I think it’s freaking hilarious, and I hope whoever stole it keeps up the joke.
Image source: Sunshineyr
#67 Vintage Doll With Creepy Eyes
Image source: MarcoEmbarko
#68 One Of My Kindergarten Students Drew This. They Were Supposed To Draw The Facial Expressions Associated With The Emotion. And, Well, I Guess He Did Precisely That
Image source: suminagashi_swirl
#69 This Area At Work Makes Me Feel Like I’m Being Watched. I Hate Smoke Alarm Duty
Image source: LordEldritchia
#70 The Greenway Where I Live In Northern Ireland Lights Up An Ominous Red At Night
Image source: throwawaylr94
#71 Throughout My Career I Have Installed Tons Of Spy Cameras. There Are Eyes Everywhere, Trust Nothing
Image source: Skylantech
#72 Accident Today In Chester County, Pa
Image source: miss_nephthys
#73 There Is A Man In India Who Raised His Arm One Day And Never Put It Down. His Arm Has Been In The Air For More Than 50 Years
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#74 But How
Image source: imgurofficial
#75 Found This Inside The Wall In My Hallway. I’ve Lived In This House For All Of My 46 Years
..and on the back – so faintly written that I cannot capture it with my camera – are the words “an old man called energy”.
Image source: BeginningSir2984
#76 Woke Up To Find An Ear Print On My Back Door. I Will Be Buying Home Security Cameras Immediately
Image source: itch-the-anus
#77 I Didn’t Know Until Today That The Library I Usually Go To Has A Medicine Museum Inside It
Image source: Girasole98
#78 Found This Little Alien Like Head In An Antique Store
Found in a nice little antique store in New England. In a ring box for size reference. Came in the ring box.
Image source: skipearth
#79 Moved Into A New Apartment. This Is Where The Kitchen And Bathroom Window Lead To
Image source: Desperate_Ad_222
#80 Are You Really That Keen To Watch Your Number Twos Pass Before Your Eyes?
Image source: CroakyPyrex
#81 Me IRL
Image source: DreadSpud
#82 Found A Bunch Of Human Bones In A Cave In Mizoram, India
Image source: papachulo666
#83 I Took A Photo Of Some Very Ominous Looking Cranes
Image source: idlewildgirl
#84 Many Years Ago It Started “Only” With Hanged Babies. Now There Are Heads On Spikes And Mannequins Too
Image source: Fulid
#85 My Boyfriend Found This In A Jacket Pocket At The Thrift Store
Image source: jacquesadilla
#86 In Vancouver This Week
Now that’s a new one. I love humor like this.
Image source: GoblinBugGirl
#87 Found This In The Front Yard?? Most Of Our Plants Are Dying As Well
Image source: ProfessionalGold8448
#88 Explain These Footprints In The Snow?
Why so pointy and how are the footprints both backward and forward at the same time?
Image source: dillllyyy
#89 Saw In Disney TV
Image source: laurifroggy
#90 These Creepy Fossils That Were Recently Discovered Look Like They Came From Outer Space
Image source: AeliosZero
#91 The Case Of The Imposter Trash
Image source: psycopuppy
#92 Naughty Little Body
Image source: IsThisAUserName86
#93 Someone Locked My iPhone Overnight. I Sleep Alone
This morning my iPhone showed the locked out after 10 attempts screen. I sleep alone, no pets inside the bedroom, and would like to think I’d hear if my roommate entered my room.
First thought was someone was trying to hack into my phone, but my other 3 devices running on the same Apple account were as usual today.
I wonder what the heck happened last night.
Unfortunately these are old devices and I’m not able to use the Passcode feature, so I’ll wait.
Image source: Lianrue
#94 Should I Call The Cops?
My bf thinks they were just trying to be funny but I truly don’t know…
Image source: frickmeplease
#95 Someone Put Chicken In My Engine. What Does It Mean?
I was working on my car and the doors were unlocked but hood was closed. I went back in my office to get oil and when I popped the hood this was under. I feel like it’s either targeted (probably not) or a crack head doing weird stuff. I live in the city so you never know.
Image source: jininberry
#96 Looks Like Someone Was Locked In The Basement Of The House We Just Bought
Just noticed that one room in the basement of the house we just bought has a steel door with the knob oriented so someone could get locked in the room. Then looked closer and noticed all these scratch marks around the knob on the inside of the door, and some dents too. There is a window in the room but it’s small and high up so it would be hard for some people to get it open and get out of it.
Image source: AlarKemmotar
#97 I Present To You Chicken Nelson
Image source: 420Keep
#98 This Is Weird For A Resturants Bathroom Wallpaper Right?
Image source: VenomXTs
#99 My Chipped Mug Repaired Itself (I Live Alone)
Last year I bought these clay hand made mugs with my girlfriend in San Diego. I’m originally from there, but was only visiting, as I now live in the U.K. Mine is the brown one and hers is the blue one.
About 4 months ago I noticed that my mug had a decent sized chip in the handle, roughly about 10mm wide. It was quite noticeable, as you could see the exposed non-glazed clay, which was a lighter color and rough to the touch. I thought this was strange as I’ve never once knowing dropped it or dinked it. I’ve always hand washed it with care. But annoying as it was, things happen…things can get damaged.
A couple weeks goes by, and one morning I come downstairs to make a cup of tea. I go to grip the handle of my mug and notice it doesn’t feel rough anymore. I go to turn it around and notice the chip is completely gone. As if it had never even been broken in the first place. Nobody could have repaired it as I still currently live on my own. Plus, there are no hairline cracks in the handle to suggest that maybe the chipped piece had been glued back on (I never had the chipped piece to begin with when I first noticed the damage).
Lastly, the mug couldn’t have been swapped with a double, as these mugs came from 5,000 away and were all 1 of 1 unique to each other. Do clay mugs self heal? Am I missing something? Or do I need to get the hell out of my house?
Image source: Jimmy_mac3030
#100 Check Out This Lizard With Three Tails My Wife Found On Her Car Today
We have a ton of these little guys running around our house all the time, first one we’ve ever seen with three tails so I had to share.
Image source: Infomaniac63
#101 Weird Keychain With Fish In It
It’s 30 years old, at least. Fish seems real.
Image source: ContributionBrief226
#102 You’d Think This Was A Horror Movie But It’s Just 90s Nickelodeon
Image source: TheOddityCollector
