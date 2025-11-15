Hey Pandas, How Was Your COVID-19 Vaccine? (Closed)

Share how your vaccinations went.
#1
After my first dose, I had a headache that lasted for a few days, a stomachache that lasted for about 24 hrs, and I felt dizzy for about 24 hrs. Just got my second shot a few hours ago! Bit of a stomachache, but nothing else yet.
Can’t wait to be immune! Get vaccinated!
#2
Pfizer. The first vaccine made my head hurt so bad. The second one just increased my blood pressure.
#3
The first one I got tired and a headache. The second, I had a bad headache and fever. Totally worth it though!
#4
Covishield ,1st day body pain worse at neck region,fever,bad headache, couldn’t sleep
#5
I got Pfizer, and after the first shot I was a bit sore, but not sore enough that it affected my livelihood. Got the second shot about a week and a half ago and my arm was pretty sore for 3-ish days, and I had a very mild headache. Looking forward to interacting with people more, but my social skills are pretty rusty.
#6
The first shot felt like a flu shot and all I had was a small headache. The second shot I didn’t even feel and I felt fine except for a smaller headache.
#7
first one made my arm sore the second made feel sick for a couple days
#8
My first, sore arm slight temp, my second, just a sore arm.
