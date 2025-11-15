Hey Pandas, How Was Your COVID-19 Vaccine? (Closed)

Share how your vaccinations went.

After my first dose, I had a headache that lasted for a few days, a stomachache that lasted for about 24 hrs, and I felt dizzy for about 24 hrs. Just got my second shot a few hours ago! Bit of a stomachache, but nothing else yet.
Can’t wait to be immune! Get vaccinated!

Pfizer. The first vaccine made my head hurt so bad. The second one just increased my blood pressure.

The first one I got tired and a headache. The second, I had a bad headache and fever. Totally worth it though!

Covishield ,1st day body pain worse at neck region,fever,bad headache, couldn’t sleep

I got Pfizer, and after the first shot I was a bit sore, but not sore enough that it affected my livelihood. Got the second shot about a week and a half ago and my arm was pretty sore for 3-ish days, and I had a very mild headache. Looking forward to interacting with people more, but my social skills are pretty rusty.

The first shot felt like a flu shot and all I had was a small headache. The second shot I didn’t even feel and I felt fine except for a smaller headache.

first one made my arm sore the second made feel sick for a couple days

My first, sore arm slight temp, my second, just a sore arm.

