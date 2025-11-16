Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Scary Movie For Halloween? (Closed)

Share your recommendations on what to watch this Halloween!
#1
I prefer funny/satire/dark humour.
Death Becomes Her is my guilty pleasure.
#2
Besides the original Halloween, I also enjoy Trick ‘r Treat (2007) or Halloween H2O. Not exactly fits the season: But Event Horizon is scary good. And Deep Rising is mindless fun.
#3
Sorry for my second entry here. And it’s mostly not even scary. But “The ‘burbs” (1989) needs to be on this list! Fantastic film with a great cast.
#4
The Ring, Conjuring, Annabelle, Insidious, Sinister.
#5
The Changeling starring George C. Scott. Most underrated scary movie ever! I rewatch it every Halloween.
#6
Anything Friday the 13th or Nightmare on Elm’s Street. Heck, throw in the titular movie series Halloween itself and we have us a scarey-palooza of a time.
#7
The people under the stairs
#8
Housebound is technically a horror comedy but it does suspense better than most horror movies.
I’d say Hellraiser is my next favorite (but I’m a Clive Barker fan and The Hellbound Heart was my first of his novels outside of Abarat).
#9
Hell House, LLC was a surprisingly good found footage film (I know, a “good found footage movie” sounds like an oxymoron). I went in knowing little and expecting less, and was pleasantly surprised. It’s about a film crew making a documentary about the tragic events that occured in one of those Halloween haunts (in an abandoned hotel), resulting in the deaths of several people. I enjoyed it so much that I only watched it the one time, saving it for the spookiest month of the year, and tonight’s the night!
#10
The Haunting from 1963. Simple movie, excellent camera work, almost no special effects. Scared the heck outa me as a teenager in the theater. In most directors top 15 or so. (The 1999 version is junk.)
#11
The movie “Lights Out” is a rlly scary and good one
#12
Coraline 🪡👻
#13
Paranormal Activity-the 1st one that came out, not the sequels! Scares the hell out of me
#14
star wars
