Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Scary Movie For Halloween? (Closed)

Share your recommendations on what to watch this Halloween!

I prefer funny/satire/dark humour.
Death Becomes Her is my guilty pleasure.

Besides the original Halloween, I also enjoy Trick ‘r Treat (2007) or Halloween H2O. Not exactly fits the season: But Event Horizon is scary good. And Deep Rising is mindless fun.

Sorry for my second entry here. And it’s mostly not even scary. But “The ‘burbs” (1989) needs to be on this list! Fantastic film with a great cast.

The Ring, Conjuring, Annabelle, Insidious, Sinister.

The Changeling starring George C. Scott. Most underrated scary movie ever! I rewatch it every Halloween.

Anything Friday the 13th or Nightmare on Elm’s Street. Heck, throw in the titular movie series Halloween itself and we have us a scarey-palooza of a time.

The people under the stairs

Housebound is technically a horror comedy but it does suspense better than most horror movies.

I’d say Hellraiser is my next favorite (but I’m a Clive Barker fan and The Hellbound Heart was my first of his novels outside of Abarat).

Hell House, LLC was a surprisingly good found footage film (I know, a “good found footage movie” sounds like an oxymoron). I went in knowing little and expecting less, and was pleasantly surprised. It’s about a film crew making a documentary about the tragic events that occured in one of those Halloween haunts (in an abandoned hotel), resulting in the deaths of several people. I enjoyed it so much that I only watched it the one time, saving it for the spookiest month of the year, and tonight’s the night!

The Haunting from 1963. Simple movie, excellent camera work, almost no special effects. Scared the heck outa me as a teenager in the theater. In most directors top 15 or so. (The 1999 version is junk.)

The movie “Lights Out” is a rlly scary and good one

Coraline 🪡👻

Paranormal Activity-the 1st one that came out, not the sequels! Scares the hell out of me

star wars

