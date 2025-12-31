Hey Pandas, How Should I Come Out As Trans?

by

I need help and advice from you all! Only my two closest friends know, but I want my parents to know as well. My mum is vaguely transphobic, but queer herself. My dad is an ally.

#1

Hi, not a lot to say other than good luck for you. How old are you? What is your living situation? Just thinks worst case scenario if your mum goes over the top. If your dad is an ally then I suggest you tell him first, he should be able to advise on how to handle your mum?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
John Oliver Discusses How Sinclair Broadcast Group “Brainwashes” Local News
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2018
This AI-Generated Artwork Won 1st Place At Fine Arts Contest And Enraged Artists
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Hilarious Examples Of Pareidolia That Prove Our Brains Will Truly Come Up With Anything
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas Who Have Been A Bad, Mean, Or Toxic Friend, Give Me Your Side Of The Story (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
There’s A Cat Selfie Device That Will Make Your Photos With Your Cat Simply Purrfect
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“No Amount Of Money Could Make That Right”: UPS Loses Package With Teen’s Ashes, Offers Mom $135
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025