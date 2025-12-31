Hey Pandas, How Should I Come Out As Trans?

I need help and advice from you all! Only my two closest friends know, but I want my parents to know as well. My mum is vaguely transphobic, but queer herself. My dad is an ally.
Hi, not a lot to say other than good luck for you. How old are you? What is your living situation? Just thinks worst case scenario if your mum goes over the top. If your dad is an ally then I suggest you tell him first, he should be able to advise on how to handle your mum?
