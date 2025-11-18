Grandpa Dutifully Hid Grandma’s Homemade Green Beans Till They Were Posthumously Found By Grandkids

Let’s go back a little bit to our childhoods. I think most of us have been in a situation where we are told to eat something by our parents that we don’t enjoy at all. But we need to because it’s healthy, we need it to grow tall and have the energy, well, you know the drill. However, it’s also a well-known remedy that if there’s something that needs to be eaten but we don’t want to, we should hide it so no one finds it.
So about that – one Reddit user shared her story that made the whole family laugh after seeing grandpa’s final petty revenge from beyond the grave – to be more specific, the ‘treasure’ found in the grandpa’s basement that consisted of a bunch of canned green beans.
Sometimes, finding things unexpectedly from deceased relatives can bring a smile to everybody’s faces
A woman shared how when growing up, they did everything as a family – dad raised beef cattle and grandma had a garden that she would feed the whole family from
She added that the women would get together and can all fruits and vegetables, and grandma would ask grandpa to carry all the canned goods to the basement
However, grandpa hated green beans and despite his request to not can so many, grandma didn’t listen
So 11 years later when the grandkids were cleaning the basement, they found about 2000 jars of green beans that grandpa had hidden so that he wouldn’t need to eat them
A few days ago, a Reddit user took her story online remembering how while cleaning their grandparents’ basement, they found about 2000 jars of canned green beans. She immediately recalled that her grandpa used to hate them and hid all of them so he wouldn’t need to eat any. The post received a lot of attention and collected over 7.5K upvotes.
The original poster (OP) starts her story by sharing that all 5 of her grandparents’ children settled down within 10 miles of their house, so growing up they did everything as a whole family. OP’s dad raised beef cattle and pork, grandma had a garden, and the women would can all the fruits, vegetables and meat. She would ask grandpa to carry all of the canned goods to the basement.
However, he hated green beans and despite his request to not eat so many of them, grandma just kept doing it and he dutifully carried everything to the basement. However, years later, OP with a few family members were cleaning out the basement and guess what they found?
Well, a lot of canned goods but the main findings were about 2000 jars of green beans. The OP connected all the dots and started giggling realizing that it was grandpa’s work. As he hated the green beans so much, he kept hiding them so he wouldn’t need to eat them!
Community members loved this wholesome story and suggested OP start a tradition of hiding dated cans of green beans in her siblings’ houses. “Some random family member has to gift a can of green beans every Christmas, and who gets it has to gift it the next year,” one user suggested. “Grandpa played the long game and won!” another shared.
Looking at Redditors’ comments, it’s clear that this situation may have been the perfect start to establishing some family traditions that could carry on for generations. And well – it looks innocent, meaning it wouldn’t create any family drama or make somebody upset but would bring laughter to everyone, that’s for sure!
In fact, speaking about traditions – while it may look just like a fun activity, having family traditions actually has a positive effect. Brunswick Crossing believes there should be traditions in every household as it helps children develop a sense of self and serves as a source of memories or a reminder of the family’s history. They also contribute to the development of character and closer family ties.
Also, if you want to start a new family tradition but don’t have any ideas what it might be, Better Up listed a few common family traditions that give members a time to come together and do something together. They could involve things like going swimming on the first day of spring, hiking in the same location or at the same time, doing a family digital detox which is not checking your devices all day, or starting a gratitude jar.
So while a new family tradition may be a bit tough to not forget to continue every year, after a while it will become a habit and will bring joy to every family member. But what do you think about this story? Did it make you laugh?
Community members loved this story and encouraged the woman to make this a family tradition
