Hey Pandas, How Has Everybody’s Lives Been Recently? (Closed)

Hey! Just post how your life has been recently. What’s been happening that’s good, or bad? Whatever it is, we want to hear about it! (Also you may be wondering why I’m doing this because I don’t usually do ask pandas. It’s because I finally hit 1k points on BP!!! SO to celebrate I’m not only going to be asking this question, I’m going to be replying to all the submissions as well! Thank you all so much for 1k!
I’m doing well, but I’m SUPER bored!
crappy. Most of my friends have left me. My parents has forbidden me to talk to the one person i actually felt comfortable to vent out to. One of my bestest friends of 10 years committed suicide. All the other people i considered friends were fake. I have no one now.Ive been crying myself to sleep cuz i cant talk about my feelings, my grades have dropped, so my parents arent happy. And im to scared to come out to them cuz i feel like it wont end well. Sorry for being so depressing…
I’ve been dead since the battle of Hogwarts. I have no recent life.
bad because my boyfriend cheated on my and used me, i found out my so called friends were also using me, then my ¨brothers¨ stole the rest o my money but im used to this kind of sh*t happening to me.
tRaSh. (jk I’m actually doing pretty well)
I’m doing good! There’s going to be lots of traveling when the pandemic is over, and I’m excited for that. My grandma and I want to go on a trip to Australia to visit her friend next year, my aunt wants to take me to Arizona, and at the end of this year I’m going to Disney. So yeah!
Since their is tons of bad news this week I’ll shair good stuff Its aromantic spectrum awareness week so thats amazing and it was my brothers birthday yesterday. Now this isn’t good or bad but I’m questioning my gender a bit since idc about pronouns except for “it” even if I prefer female pronouns. Rn i think I could be feminine agender.
