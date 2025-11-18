Hey Pandas, How Do You Soften The Blow Before Canceling Plans (Closed)

For background info, my mom and my best friend’s mom are best friends. I’m supposed to go home with my friend tomorrow, but honestly, I don’t want to. I was supposed to go last week, but a sudden after-school trip popped up that I forgot about after we made plans. It seems I always end up at my best friend’s house, and our moms made the plans without consulting us, which I just found out. Additionally, another best friend (#2) has asked me to go to her house, and I’ve only been there twice. I’m really stressed because I feel like I can’t cancel on bestie 1 since I did last time, but I really want to go to bestie 2’s house. Pandas, please help!

