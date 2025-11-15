Artist Illustrates “Good News” And Here Are 20 Uplifting Posts

The media we consume daily has an impact on our thoughts and emotions. And during the wreck that was 2020, many of us probably experienced how easy it is to fall into regularly watching or listening to bad news. So Amii James, an illustrator from North Devon, United Kingdom, decided to create a counterbalance to this.
Good News This Week is a news series where Amii regularly shares positive stories. While working on this wholesome project, Amii has improved her own mental health, and her followers love it too. Which is understandable: didn’t you get excited just by reading the self-explanatory title of the series? I thought so. So close all the mainstream media tabs you have on your browser, continue scrolling, and get your dose of feel-good vibes.
More info: amiiillustrates.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1
Image source: amii.illustrates
#2
Image source: amii.illustrates
#3
Image source: amii.illustrates
#4
Image source: amii.illustrates
#5
Image source: amii.illustrates
#6
Image source: amii.illustrates
#7
Image source: amii.illustrates
#8
Image source: amii.illustrates
#9
Image source: amii.illustrates
#10
Image source: amii.illustrates
#11
Image source: amii.illustrates
#12
Image source: amii.illustrates
#13
Image source: amii.illustrates
#14
Image source: amii.illustrates
#15
Image source: amii.illustrates
#16
Image source: amii.illustrates
#17
Image source: amii.illustrates
#18
Image source: amii.illustrates
#19
Image source: amii.illustrates
#20
Image source: amii.illustrates
Follow Us