Hey Pandas, How Do You Gain Experience As A Writer? (Closed)

I’m between jobs at the moment, and I’ve been hoping to transition from working in retail to one of the fields I truly love, journalism or creative writing. However, most of the job postings I’ve come across online have a requirement of 3-5 years of experience. Does anyone have any suggestions for building my resume, or other places I might look to apply?
You have more opportunities rn than anyone has ever had in the history of the world to gain experience as a writer. Use social media. Create account(s) and write posts every day about whatever interests you. Make sure you have at least one account that you will want to share on a resume. Stay focused on one or two specific interests or hobbies, not 20!
From the master himself. RIP Sir Terry, we miss you.
Terry Pratchett’s advice for writers
1) Let grammar, spelling, and punctuation enter your life.
2) Write 500 words every single day. No excuses.
3) Don’t talk about what you want to write, just write it.
4) Read a lot. Read so many books that you overflow.
5) Think about what you read, study it. You have to know what works and what’s gone before. See how the best do it. But don’t just try to copy someone. There’s no formula. It’s like playing tennis: you just have to hit the ball in the right place.
6) Watch everything, read everything, and especially read outside your subject—you should be importing, not recycling. You’ve got to hook into popular culture, keeping your mind open to all sorts of influences.
7) Sit there for a long time and work hard at it. You don’t expect to become a boxer without training or practicing—it’s the same with writing. You have to put the time in.
8) Young writers should keep a proper old time diary including, “What I thought about when this happened” and “This is how I felt when that happened…” Remember who you’ve been, and who you’ve met, and all the funny faces you’ve seen.
9) While a book has got to be worthwhile from the point of view of the reader, it’s got to be worthwhile from the point of view of the writer as well.
10) Writing is the most fun you can have by yourself.
Your question has two parts: -1 improving your skills, and -2 building a resume.
Also, you are very unspecific about what you are writing, but the skills needed for fiction/children’s books/journalism/non-fiction/educational writing are, though related, also quite different. You can’t start a band untill you know what instrument you’re playing .
For the first, some tips were already given, but to add; seek out ways to get feedback. You won’t know if you’re a good writer until you get impartial feedback.
Also; don’t underestimate the importance of technical writing; a story can be great, but when the writing and structure is sloppy, noone will read it.
For the second question; try and gain some experience and feedback by starting to write for magazines/sites etc that don’t require years of experience. A local newspaper or the magazine of a local sports club. A site on a topic you’re passionate about might want guest writers. You can send in short stories to some magazines or blogs. Start your own blog, but try and build it professionally, and seek out an audience for it, so future employers will see it as a source of experience.
My cousin self published a poetry book, then connected with other people who worked on writing together. She also started posting a lot on social media. She has since published another poetry book of her own as well as an anthology with poetry on the theme of parenthood with writers from a group she started. As well as this she attended professional development courses (online) and is working on a historical fiction based on her family history.
WRITERS TOOLBOX!!!!!
Write. Keep writing. Journal a little and dabble in poetry. Make a sketch and write about it. Develop a love for writing and keep doing it whenever you can.
For some specific tips I do five minute flash fictions as warm-ups before i work on my bigger WIPs.
generally just have fun! I’m enjoying dabbling in different genres and even different forms of writing at the moment and i really like how it’s helping me be more creative.
happy writing!
