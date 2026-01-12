“Expired Food In Her Pantry From 1999”: Pregnant Woman Declines MIL’s Meals, It Doesn’t Go Down Well

For many pregnant women, certain smells can set off a horrible episode of projectile vomiting. But besides that, there are loads of things you can’t eat – for the health and safety of your unborn baby.
One woman had the nightmare ordeal of a spending a week gagging while her mother-in-law insisted on cooking the “most odorous” foods imaginable while she was visiting. Think sauerkraut, cabbage, liver and onions… The mom-to-be says her MIL is also known for using ingredients that are way past their expiry date. Naturally, the woman declined most of the meals, and it hasn’t gone down well.
One mom-to-be had to endure her MIL’s smelly cooking for a week and when she declined the meals, it didn’t go down well
The woman later gave more context and explained why she told her husband to let it go
But people still had questions and she was more than happy to provide answers
Dreaded morning sickness explained, and some tips to cope if you’re suffering
Morning sickness is super common in pregnancy but don’t let the name fool you. While it often happens in the morning, nausea can strike at any time of the day or night.
About 70% of women experience nausea or vomiting during pregnancy, mostly in the first three months. Some unfortunate souls suffer right through all three trimesters. Then there are those who get such bad morning sickness, they have to be hospitalized. The medical term for it is hyperemesis gravidarum.
“This is when the nausea and vomiting cause serious fluid loss or loss of more than 5% of pre-pregnancy body weight,” explains the Mayo Clinic site.
Typically, mild nausea and vomiting during pregnancy isn’t dangerous and won’t cause harm to mom or baby. But hyperemesis gravidarum or severe morning sickness that’s left untreated can lead to dehydration.
“It also may lead to an imbalance in electrolytes — the salts in blood that control the balance of fluids in the body,” notes Mayo. “Severe nausea and vomiting may result in less urine output.”
While experts haven’t pinned down the exact cause of morning sickness, many believe a few things could be to blame. One is low blood sugar. Another is an increase in pregnancy hormones like human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) or estrogen. Blood pressure fluctuations and changes in metabolism have also been cited as possible culprits.
According to Cleveland Clinic, morning sickness can be worsened by stress, anxiety, being overtired, motion sickness, heat or warm weather, and, as the OP has learned, eating or smelling certain foods.
If you’re suffering from bouts of morning sickness, the clinic’s experts suggest you eat a few crackers or toast in the morning to help settle your stomach, and eat several small meals a day instead of three large meals. They stress that you shouldn’t skip meals.
“Avoid spicy and fatty foods,” adds the clinic’s site. “Eat bland foods such as bananas, rice, dry toast, plain baked potato, gelatin, broth, eggs, or applesauce.” Eating nutritious, protein-rich snacks between meals,like yogurt, peanut butter on apple slices or celery, cheese or nuts might also help.
To avoid dehydration, you should drink lots of water and other fluids throughout the day. But stay away from caffeinated beverages like coffee and Coca Cola. Homemade tea with fresh, grated ginger can help keep nausea at bay, as can ginger candies.
“She can stay mad”: many totally got where the woman was coming from
