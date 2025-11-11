When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then these guys just adore women. Or they are experts in parody; we haven’t decided on that yet. Either way, we have compiled a list of funny men recreating trendy Instagram photos, that all of the girls have to have and post.

Do you know the legendary wet-hair-flip Instagram pictures? It sure looks alluring when a pretty long-haired babe does it, but what about a basic bro flipping his wet Viking-like beard? Makes you think about your picture pose choices when you see it from another perspective. And maybe colorful toes in sandals look great in a girly Instagram profile, but when dudes try to recreate it, it turns into the greatest parody example ever. And no matter what photo these men choose to reproduce, it turns out as hilarious as you would expect.

Now, scroll down for some funny pictures of lighthearted mockery and impersonations delivered by men with a great sense of humor!

#1 Those Water Hair Flip Photos

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: Matt Sprouse

#2 I Posted This Pic Of Myself On Facebook. This Is The Reply From My Cousin

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: helenishelen

#3 Just Like Kendall Jenner

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: Dry July Shave Off

#4 Shopping Would Be Like

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

#5 I Said Yes!

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

#6 Dental Hygiene Is So Important

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: adzitiss

#7 I Woke Up Like This

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: ejadams17

#8 When I Was A Mermaid

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: kjbulut

#9 Dad Trolls His Daughter By Recreating Her Selfies

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: therealburrmartin

#10 Man Cradling His Beer Belly Like Pregnant Mom

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: jung von matt

#11 Fabulous Morning

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: blaine_mcconnell

#12 Motorcycle Man Pose As Biker Babe

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: MotoCorsa

#13 At The Gym

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: tribblereese

#14 Hell Yeah

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: Bondi Hipsters

#15 Countdown To Wedding Day

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: masikamayphotography

#16 So Perfect For Summer

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: hairbydaniel

#17 I Can Netflix And Chill All By Myself

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: pmortsupreme

#18 The Girly Group Squat Shot

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: nikvia

#19 18w Brosbeingbasicfirst Day Of Spring Has Us Like… Goodbye Winter

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: corbin1990

#20 If You’re Having A Tough Monday, Just Pretend You’re A Mermaid

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: ham_ilton

#21 4w Brosbeingbasiccheers To Sunday Bunday, Our Favorite Day Of The Week

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: tapscottsville

#22 14w Brosbeingbasicomg We’ve Had The Best Time At Brochella

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: mikenardelli17

#23 Tonight We Treated Our Tootsies

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: brosbeingbasic

#24 Breaking The Internet

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: Dry July Shave Off

#25 Sexy Nude Photoshoot

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: Bondi Hipsters

#26 It’s A 2 Cupcake Kinda Day!

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: tappdaddy

#27 If You Can’t Make It To Hawaii…..bring Hawaii To You

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: aloha_bigmike

#28 Drinking Wine Like A Yoga Guru

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: tintindafella

#29 Tom Lenk Julianne Moore At Met Gala

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: Tom Lenk

#30 Wanna Be Like Kim Kardashian

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: Buzzfeed

#31 Hipster Reshoot Supermodel’s Photoshoot

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: Bondi Hipsters

#32 Freedom

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: scott_butt

#33 But First – Selfie

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: alfonsowenker

#34 It’s The Most Wonderful Gift Of The Year

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: tribblereese

#35 Tom Lenk As Katy Perry At Met Gala

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: Tom Lenk

#36 Nothing Better To Complete The Weekend Than Aerial #broga With My Besties

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: ndeconna

#37 This Guy’s Wife Refused To Take Maternity Photos, So He Had Some Taken Of Himself Instead

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: DruishPrincess69

#38 Nothing Like A Luxurious Bubble Bath

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: spacejam_eson

#39 Officially Ready For Summer, Betches

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: patcauley

#40 4w Brosbeingbasicahhh Nothing Like An Early Morning #sweatsesh With The Squad

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: mandexwear

#41 Leaving The Gym Feel Good And Look Even Better

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: brandonthevotaw

#42 Look At My Nails

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: imgur.com

#43 Janet Jackson

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: Dry July Shave Off

#44 Spa Days With Spa Baes

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: roberthunter89

#45 Follow Me To.. The Weekend

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: teddundon

#46 He Asked, And I Said Yes!!!

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: kritika_primitivnog_uma

#47 Always Feels Great Getting Up Early And Doing This

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: dougmacfar

#48 Ironing My Skirt

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: tintindafella

#49 Feeling Thankful For Good Times With Loved Ones By The Fireplace

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: brosbeingbasic

#50 Saturday With The Boys

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: drvandorp

#51 Sometimes You Need To Take Time To Relax

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: ima_stanislave4u

#52 Waiting For Meat

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: thegusinator

#53 14w Brosbeingbasici Sooooo Needed This Today. A Warm Bath Doesn’t Just Warm The Body; It Warms The Soul

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: elterchi

#54 To When It Was Warm And My Fabulous Feet Were In The Sand

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: markzec

#55 Bath Time On The Day Off

When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

Image source: tyler_haas5

