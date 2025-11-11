When Guys Try To Parody Women Photos And The Result Beats The Original

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then these guys just adore women. Or they are experts in parody; we haven’t decided on that yet. Either way, we have compiled a list of funny men recreating trendy Instagram photos, that all of the girls have to have and post.
Do you know the legendary wet-hair-flip Instagram pictures? It sure looks alluring when a pretty long-haired babe does it, but what about a basic bro flipping his wet Viking-like beard? Makes you think about your picture pose choices when you see it from another perspective. And maybe colorful toes in sandals look great in a girly Instagram profile, but when dudes try to recreate it, it turns into the greatest parody example ever. And no matter what photo these men choose to reproduce, it turns out as hilarious as you would expect.
Now, scroll down for some funny pictures of lighthearted mockery and impersonations delivered by men with a great sense of humor!
#1 Those Water Hair Flip Photos
Image source: Matt Sprouse
#2 I Posted This Pic Of Myself On Facebook. This Is The Reply From My Cousin
Image source: helenishelen
#3 Just Like Kendall Jenner
Image source: Dry July Shave Off
#4 Shopping Would Be Like
#5 I Said Yes!
#6 Dental Hygiene Is So Important
Image source: adzitiss
#7 I Woke Up Like This
Image source: ejadams17
#8 When I Was A Mermaid
Image source: kjbulut
#9 Dad Trolls His Daughter By Recreating Her Selfies
Image source: therealburrmartin
#10 Man Cradling His Beer Belly Like Pregnant Mom
Image source: jung von matt
#11 Fabulous Morning
Image source: blaine_mcconnell
#12 Motorcycle Man Pose As Biker Babe
Image source: MotoCorsa
#13 At The Gym
Image source: tribblereese
#14 Hell Yeah
Image source: Bondi Hipsters
#15 Countdown To Wedding Day
Image source: masikamayphotography
#16 So Perfect For Summer
Image source: hairbydaniel
#17 I Can Netflix And Chill All By Myself
Image source: pmortsupreme
#18 The Girly Group Squat Shot
Image source: nikvia
#19 18w Brosbeingbasicfirst Day Of Spring Has Us Like… Goodbye Winter
Image source: corbin1990
#20 If You’re Having A Tough Monday, Just Pretend You’re A Mermaid
Image source: ham_ilton
#21 4w Brosbeingbasiccheers To Sunday Bunday, Our Favorite Day Of The Week
Image source: tapscottsville
#22 14w Brosbeingbasicomg We’ve Had The Best Time At Brochella
Image source: mikenardelli17
#23 Tonight We Treated Our Tootsies
Image source: brosbeingbasic
#24 Breaking The Internet
Image source: Dry July Shave Off
#25 Sexy Nude Photoshoot
Image source: Bondi Hipsters
#26 It’s A 2 Cupcake Kinda Day!
Image source: tappdaddy
#27 If You Can’t Make It To Hawaii…..bring Hawaii To You
Image source: aloha_bigmike
#28 Drinking Wine Like A Yoga Guru
Image source: tintindafella
#29 Tom Lenk Julianne Moore At Met Gala
Image source: Tom Lenk
#30 Wanna Be Like Kim Kardashian
Image source: Buzzfeed
#31 Hipster Reshoot Supermodel’s Photoshoot
Image source: Bondi Hipsters
#32 Freedom
Image source: scott_butt
#33 But First – Selfie
Image source: alfonsowenker
#34 It’s The Most Wonderful Gift Of The Year
Image source: tribblereese
#35 Tom Lenk As Katy Perry At Met Gala
Image source: Tom Lenk
#36 Nothing Better To Complete The Weekend Than Aerial #broga With My Besties
Image source: ndeconna
#37 This Guy’s Wife Refused To Take Maternity Photos, So He Had Some Taken Of Himself Instead
Image source: DruishPrincess69
#38 Nothing Like A Luxurious Bubble Bath
Image source: spacejam_eson
#39 Officially Ready For Summer, Betches
Image source: patcauley
#40 4w Brosbeingbasicahhh Nothing Like An Early Morning #sweatsesh With The Squad
Image source: mandexwear
#41 Leaving The Gym Feel Good And Look Even Better
Image source: brandonthevotaw
#42 Look At My Nails
Image source: imgur.com
#43 Janet Jackson
Image source: Dry July Shave Off
#44 Spa Days With Spa Baes
Image source: roberthunter89
#45 Follow Me To.. The Weekend
Image source: teddundon
#46 He Asked, And I Said Yes!!!
Image source: kritika_primitivnog_uma
#47 Always Feels Great Getting Up Early And Doing This
Image source: dougmacfar
#48 Ironing My Skirt
Image source: tintindafella
#49 Feeling Thankful For Good Times With Loved Ones By The Fireplace
Image source: brosbeingbasic
#50 Saturday With The Boys
Image source: drvandorp
#51 Sometimes You Need To Take Time To Relax
Image source: ima_stanislave4u
#52 Waiting For Meat
Image source: thegusinator
#53 14w Brosbeingbasici Sooooo Needed This Today. A Warm Bath Doesn’t Just Warm The Body; It Warms The Soul
Image source: elterchi
#54 To When It Was Warm And My Fabulous Feet Were In The Sand
Image source: markzec
#55 Bath Time On The Day Off
Image source: tyler_haas5
