I Turned Electronic Components Into Adoptable Tiny Robots

TinyRobots are one-of-a-kind creatures made out of recycled &/or unused materials: discarded electronics, computer parts, monitors, MP3s, keyboards, nuts, mouses and other small accessories.
Device upgrades are becoming more and more frequent for many of us. Unfortunately, too many people give virtually no thought to what becomes of all those discarded gadgets, and neither are most device manufacturers.
Each tiny robot comes alive from a stack of a large variety of electronic components and not only. The second step of the process is the resin pouring. The resin is being prepared and then poured in silicon molds along with the robots, which then hardens. I hand sand each piece through multiple grades of sandpaper and polish to create a smooth, soft and shiny finish. Afterward, each piece is taken through another process of hardening. The whole process can take up to a month. They even come with a certificate of adoption! Robots are people too!
More info: Etsy
