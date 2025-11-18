Hey Pandas, How Do You Feel About Gossip? (Closed)

So, I’m sure some of you pandas have been victims of gossip, or maybe accidentally got swept in it.How do you feel about Gossip? And if you unfortunately fell victim to it, what did you do to overcome it?Hopefully some pandas (including myself lol) can learn how to better deal with it.Have a great day/night!
Yes, I fall into gossip.
No, I don’t want to.
The trick for me is asking myself “what does this accomplish” before I tell a juicy detail. If it doesn’t accomplish good for anyone, maybe it’s better not to say it.
I don’t like gossip, but the line between conversation and gossip is veeery blurry for me…
Maybe against the grain here, but there is actually a fair amount of social research that shows benefits of gossip, including catharsis and community-building (Pan, et al., 2024). Personally, I like to know goings-on, but I usually only share with 1-2 people who I’m confident won’t pass it on further, and who understand the difference between verifiable fact and speculation.
I don’t like gossip, and yes I have fallen into the traps of it, but I don’t really find myself apart of that anymore. I feel the best way to deal with is to to ignore it, appear confident and act like you know you’re better. If it gets too much, confront them.
I hate gossip. But did you hear there’s a BP member on here that…..
