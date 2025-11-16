Hey Pandas, What’s The Biggest Problem In The World? And How Should We Solve It?

Just curious. Btw I’m just asking opinions… We don’t need to get into arguments over different world veiws.
#1
Hmmm… I’d say one of the worst problems I’ve come across is being extremely intolerant about what other people think. You can have your opinions, other people can have theirs, and we can leave it at that. However, recently there’s been a growing movement to silence anyone who doesn’t agree with the general consensus, which is a pretty serious problem. I guess the way to solve it is to just be more accepting – some people may disagree with you, and you with them, but the best way to solve a disagreement is to talk about it: don’t be resentful about people who don’t agree with you, if you don’t understand their position just ask them and talk it out.
#2
Division.
We are all different yet we share many similarities with each other. We are all people. If we all worked together we could solve food, water and fuel shortages. We could live peaceful, comfortable lives. We could repair our planet and explore the stars. Together.
But we don’t. We embrace division and confrontation instead. War, power, greed, hunger, pollution, poverty, all could be eliminated if we worked together.
#3
We are. Solution? Million dollar question
#4
The biggest problem of this world that people think to gain something is only the source of happiness and it is the only thing that can make them accomplished rather loosing and have unfulfilled dreams are beautiful as well. Scarcity of something that keeps you going in life and you discover so many new things and joys. Feeling accomplished gives you temporary joy and make you stagnant. Moving on in life is the biggest art and beauty of life.
#5
Indifference towards others’ misery.
How to solve it? Answers on a postcard.
#6
The main problems that we face is Climate Change, War, Population (growing to large), Hunger and Economics (health and inflation).
#7
Willful ignorance and anti-intellectualism. So many other problems, like opposition to climate change remediation, opposition to vaccines, or wealth inequality, start there.
#8
Thanks for you opinions 🐼 its nice to hear what you think…..
