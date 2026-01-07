Exhausted Teen Can’t Sleep Due To Autistic Siblings’ Screaming, Parents Furious CPS Takes Him Away

Recently, I have been writing a lot of stories about family drama, golden kids, and neglected ones. I mean, we are all damaged in a way, but it truly baffles me how some couples barely even think about how their actions massively impact their children.
Here’s another story where the parents insisted that their 15-year-old son stay with them even after CPS removed him from their home. He straight away refused because he was barely getting any sleep due to his autistic siblings’ screaming all night. Here’s how all the drama unfolded…
More info: Reddit
It’s heartbreaking that some parents are barely considerate about how their actions impact kids
The 15-year-old poster wasn’t able to sleep all night or study at home because of his two younger autistic siblings’ screaming
Image credits: PlayerWrenx
He feared that his parents would accuse him of discriminating against the adopted siblings, so he never complained about it
Image credits: PlayerWrenx
However, he was happy when a neighbor called CPS on them, and he was removed from there to his grandparents’ house, where he could have some peace
Image credits: PlayerWrenx
His parents still insisted that he return home or at least help them out sometimes, and although he refused, he felt guilty about it
Today, the 16-year-old original poster (OP) tells us how a CPS call helped him when he really needed it the most. The thing is, he had two adopted siblings, and both had autism, which kept them screaming all night long. Just like his parents, the poor teen was extremely fatigued, and it was impacting not just his health but also his schooling.
He used to be late all the time, couldn’t even complete his homework properly, and also got mocked for his sleep-ridden eyes. The worst part was that he never complained about it, as he feared his parents would accuse him of discriminating against his adopted siblings. However, one fine day, a neighbor got sick of the late-night screaming and ended up calling CPS.
That was the best thing that happened to the poster as he was finally able to confess how the fatigue was troubling him. Well, they decided that it was an unhealthy place for him and moved him to his grandparents’ house. Despite that, he could still hear the screaming in his head, and he had to go to therapy because of it.
The issue was that his parents were already mad over what he told CPS, but still demanded he return home. OP refused, so they said that he should at least visit to help out, but he just couldn’t bring himself to go back to that. However, he feared that his refusal was making them more angry, so he vented online, seeking advice.
Netizens instantly sided with him as his parents were clearly neglecting his needs over the adopted siblings. Research shows that this negligence early in life can lower electrical activity in the brain. Moreover, it can also decrease brain metabolism and form poorer connections among different parts of the brain, essential for cognitive, emotional, and social competence.
It also further states that “removing the victim from a neglectful setting will produce positive outcomes” is a myth. We can clearly see it here, as the guy was still able to hear the screaming in his head. Experts stress that these unwanted, distressing memories of a traumatic event that come back over and over again are a clear symptom of PTSD.
Also, let’s not forget how fatigued the poor fellow had been for years, so it’s no surprise he “felt like a zombie.” Studies also emphasize that sleep deprivation is not a normal part of growing up. It further states that lack of sleep can lead to intense physical and behavioral health issues that can spark anxiety, stress, and even depression.
I can’t even imagine how much the poster was struggling for years. Besides, his parents’ anger made him feel guilty, and I am sure it must be eating him up a lot. Many netizens cited that the couple was just acting as the “hero” by adopting the autistic kids, but didn’t know how to handle them properly. If they don’t understand this, they might end up ruining the children’s health as well.
What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!
Netizens were horrified by the neglectful parents, and many suspected that they were awful at handling the other kids as well
