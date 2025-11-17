Hey Pandas, How Do You Envision A World Where Health Is The Ultimate Wealth? (Closed)

by

Rethink the treasures of existence! Describe a society where well-being is the most valued asset, and share your thoughts on how such a world would function and flourish.

#1

It depends on what kind of “health” you’re talking about. If it’s mental health, then it’s a mixed bag because a lot of people deemed “mentally unwell” would be ostracized and probably locked up (wait, that’s actually happening now).

If it’s physical health, then I envision a world similar to the movie Idiocracy…

#2

I’d be poor as hell.

#3

The movie Elysium

