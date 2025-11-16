30 Times Authority Figures Misled The Public By Telling Them The Most Destructive Lies In Human History

We all lie. From little white lies to intricate manipulations, lies lurk around practically every corner of every single social interaction you have. TED estimates that we’re lied to between 10 to a whopping 200 times a day. We ourselves tell 1 or 2 lies every day, on average (even if we’d like to think of ourselves as humble and honest).
#1
Climate change is YOUR fault. YOU need to change the way YOU do things. Not the corporate conglomerate that’s pumping a billion tons a year
#2
If we give tax breaks to the wealthy the wealth will trickle down!
#3
Nestle — The Baby Killer Scandal. They deliberately lied to mothers in developing countries to sell their baby formula, telling them that their own milk was nutritionally insufficient and their babies would be unhealthy if they continued to breastfeed them. The result of this marketing campaign was approximately 66,000 infant mortalities.
#4
You can achieve anything you want in your life if you work hard enough.
#5
There is a God and you should kill all those who don’t believe in your God.
#6
Plastic is easily recyclable so long as the public does their duty to sort it and bring it to its designated waste area.
#7
Climate change isn’t real
Vaccines cause Autism
Trickle down economics
Take your pick, the top is the end of the world as we know it, the second is keeping many diseases around and literally killing millions of people, and the last is what enables the wealthy to continue to exploit the rest of the world.
#8
Sugar isn’t the problem, it’s fats!
Let’s make everything “fat-free” & just triple the sugar content!
#9
Vaccine cause autism.
#10
Corporations should have the same rights as people
#11
“I have read and agree to the terms of use.”
#12
The idea we need to keep purchasing new clothes to ‘stay in the trend’.
#13
The government works for your best interest
#14
Getting good grades secures you an easy life.
#15
“Everyone’s a winner” or “Everyone is special and gets a gold star” mentality. I understand the goal to build up kids, but it makes adult life and real loss so much tougher on them when they’ve always been told they should get everything they ever want and will always win. There’s barely any resilience built with this mentality. Might be explaining this poorly but it’s hard to word without sounding like I want to smash the happiness of children into the ground because I don’t think everyone is a winner and should get a gold star
#16
Nuclear is more dangerous than continued reliance on fossil fuels.
#17
Yeah its just a wooden horse haha
#18
Historically speaking? That the Jews were at fault for how things were after WWI
#19
The 1964 Surgeon General’s report concluded that smoking cigarettes causes death and disease. However, in a 1971 television interview, the president of Philip Morris denied the health risks that pregnant women and their babies face, saying that “It’s true that babies born from women who smoke are smaller, but they are just as healthy as the babies born to women who do not smoke. Some women would prefer to have smaller babies.”
#20
“Radium paint isn’t poisonous.”
Thousands of watch-dial workers in the US used to apply radium brushes on their tongues to paint numbers on watch dials, and almost all of these workers were women. As these workers were dying due to radiation poising, the companies brought in fake doctors and convinced the victims and their families that they have venereal diseases like Syphilis. As this was mostly affecting women, most were scared to share it with their families for fear of retaliation and abandonment. The suffering endured by these women was extremely awful, their jaws fell off, their bones fractured, their hair was lost, and most lost eyesight until their eventual painful death.
These women were called “Radium Girls”. Eventually many fought back settled lawsuits and brought the entire Radium production industry down, unfortunately, many innocent women lost their lives before this evil industry was brought down.
#21
“Get a vape pen, it will stop you from wanting to smoke” ***does the complete opposite aggravating my addiction***
Meanwhile
***little kid sees it*** Little kid: “It smells like strawberries, I want a vape pen too”
Now you have little kids vaping so much their lung could be worse than mine…
#22
That humans have dominion over everything on the planet.
#23
Oxycontin isn’t addictive
#24
“NFTs are the next big thing”
#25
The first few days of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
#26
Asbestos Is good!
#27
“They” are not “us”
#28
The idea that we are separate and disconnected from each other and our environment.
#29
The lead in this gasoline is perfectly safe!
#30
A specific historical example: In 1843, a man called Hong Xiuquan claimed to be the younger brother of Jesus. This led to him starting the Taiping Rebellion, which caused the deaths of between 20 million and 70 million people.
Then again, he probably believed it, so it might not count as a lie.
