People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

For thousands of years, humans have marked their bodies with permanent designs known as tattoos. They have varied from plain, sometimes elaborate, other times symbolic, but always personal, and these inkings have served as amulets, status symbols, declarations of love, signs of religious beliefs, adornments and even forms of punishment.

No wonder people’s fascination with tattoos remains stronger than ever. While there’s still some stigma about them in our society, a more progressive approach to our bodies, identity, and self-expression is emerging.

At the same time, some people are slightly more skeptical towards body art. They even claim that particular designs, symbols, and body areas where a tattoo is placed can be read as a warning sign. “What sort of tattoo on someone is a major red flag for you?” someone asked on Ask Reddit, and we looked at what people had to say. Let us know if you agree or disagree with them in the comments!

We also reached out to Alex Alvarado, a tattoo artist at Santo Cuervo studio, and Adam, the studio manager at Vagabond Tattoo based in East London, who shared a couple of insights into tattoo art from the experts’ perspective.

#1

The Confederate Flag is literally a red flag

Image source: EdwardPackard, Angie

#2

Any kind of hate symbol/speech is going to be a no from me.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: AggravatingTear2879

#3

Frankly, I only judge people for racist tattoos. I don’t care otherwise nor do I care where people put their tattoos.

I do tend to judge people with bad tattoos but solely because it generally means a) you didn’t care to do your research or b) you’re a cheap f**k. But I try not to just for the few people out there that got scammed by someone saying they were something they weren’t.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: HovercraftFullofBees, hildebrand_rarity

#4

Childhood characters doing something unsavory. Like Winnie the Pooh in a dominatrix outfit. Decapitated Pikachu. Something like that.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: Manateebae

#5

“Only God can judge me”.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: prophylaxitive, tausend und eins, fotografie

#6

Anything political or weed-related. It tells me that has become their identity, basically.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: User_492006, MiamLitchell

#7

Baby’s faces, find it really unnerving, especially on the calf or top of arm. Why does it keep looking at me?

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: Fun-Platypus-9153, Petkevic29

#8

Anything in a language they don’t speak/have a connection to

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: hurricanetrash, CGehlen

#9

The number 88. It’s used in the Aryan Brotherhood as an abbreviation for Hail Hitler (explanation: H is the 8th letter of the alphabet)

Image source: HypnotEyes_lonely

#10

A huge American flag. I’m sorry.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: scottstots98, Aargentino1

#11

Celebrity. Any kind

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: A_Guy_That_Exists89, InducedChip89

#12

‘Live, Laugh, Love’

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: Even-Juggernaut6678, Lex McKee

#13

“Loyalty” The people I see with this tattoo, they usually don’t appear to be the loyal type

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: ReusableBear487, u/Dense-Significance-9

#14

Bible/gospel quotes are an immediate no from me

Image source: Snailpics

#15

Sort: Exes names

Placement: Face

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: hamiltonka, Ernest James

#16

Anything misspelled.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: Rothines, LaserNightingale

#17

eyeball. As in having your eyeball colored permanently. No, just no. Use cool contacts. Dont take the chance of blinding yourself.

Image source: kejovo

#18

Tear drop under the eye

A teardrop under the eye, if just an outline, Usually means the wearer has suffered pain, or more likely caused pain, or served significant time, for their associates (gang). Perhaps 15 years. A filled- in solid teardrop Usually means the wearer has caused death for their associates (gang).

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: scareintheair, [deleted]

#19

Brand logos of any kind. If you like any corporation enough to get their logo tattooed on you, I’m guessing we have some major ideological differences.

Image source: P0ster_Nutbag

#20

Comedy and tragedy masks. First three people I hooked up with had them in places you couldn’t see with clothes on.

Apparently I have a type.

If I unwrap another human and find one, I may faint.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: No_Lick_Asbetos, JubJubBonks

#21

if a man has tattoo’s of naked women

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: Minimum-Lobster-8252, A.T Tattoo

#22

my coworker married another coworker.. Prior to that wedding.. he asked her to prove to her how much she loved him. So she got a tattoo on her neck with his last name on it.–BIG artistic letters.

Now.. mind you.. this man is a douchebag and a half. and they have “issues” in their marriage.. that tattoo just proves how much self love she had for HERSELF.. which is absolutely 0.

Now before any of you comment let me tell you what she is like. She’s very introverted and never speaks up. this guy controls what she eats, what she wears, and he has no shame in telling us to shut the eff up, if we stick up for her… and HR doesn’t do anything about it.

This girl still sticks with him. When we ask her why.. she gets quiet and says.. she doesn’t have a car and begs us not to get involved.

SO seeing their partner’s name on a very clearly visible area while the partner does not have any tatz is a major red flag.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: Dimple_from_YA, KK

#23

Alcohol or weed tattoos.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: ballq43, Ella

#24

A “Punisher” tattoo. Especially if they’re in any sort of authority position.

Image source: Emperor_NOPEolean

#25

Erogenous zone.

I’m nobody’s idea of a love god, but I’m reasonably capable of finding your happy spots without garish billboards to guide the way. You’re a partner, not a cheesy amusement park.

A few encouraging words and movements is more than enough.

Image source: knockatize

#26

A cult tattoo. Big NO

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: ZenithChaser69, bobbillinger

#27

Lips on the neck

Image source: subiesaurus

#28

I was once friends with a girl who had ten tattoos, all of which were matching tattoos with other girl friends. She’s no longer friends with any of them. Two big red flags there- intense codependent friendships, many enemies/falling outs with past friends. She even tried to get me to do a matching tattoo with her once. No thanks.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: pbd1996, j46290

#29

I used to work at an all purpose gas station in Pittsburgh, and was constantly told about a customer who had our store logo tattooed on his arm.

Didn’t make me proud, made me feel like I was joining a very corporate cult.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: Ok_Sheepherder_8313, Terry Johnston

#30

A tattoo of their own face… Unless they’re Steve-O.

Image source: TheScarletSho

#31

An inspirational quote tatted on someone screams they’re trying desperately to prove something to themselves.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: Ok-Limit5517, tacotruck4me

#32

Stupid baseless words like “Pay2play” or “Boss movezzzz”

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: OkLemon1033, reddit.com

#33

It’s rather inexplicable, but Tweety Bird tats attract the worst

Image source: COL_Schnitzel

#34

I know this guy with a tattoo across his collar bones that says “Uneducated genius”

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: ProcessImpressive211, Allef Vinicius

#35

Carpe diem.

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: RAB2204, cayooo

#36

I think this might just be an Australian thing but having the southern cross tattoo anywhere is a red flag.
Don’t know why it’s specifically the southern cross but holy s**t every person I’ve ever met with that specific tattoo has been a walking red flag

Image source: imuncomfy5

#37

Cheetah print 🚩🚩

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: BamboozledBum46, pinterest.com

#38

I swear guys with roses on their hands are generally a**holes.

Image source: a_china_doll

#39

Being a tattooist for 11/12 years. Really in my eyes it’s usually people with not well done house tattoos who throw up the most red flags.

Thinking they are owed something and plain rude especially when someone is about to stab you lol

In no way am I trying to say house tattoos are bad what I’m saying is the sense of self entitlement and the need to have it done then and there breeds a different type of client that is usually rude or is an a*****e in my experience.

Image source: Lumpy_Objective1458

#40

Zodiac signs

People Claim These Tattoos Signal Major Red Flags On People, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones

Image source: samiam871, u/fatmonk8

