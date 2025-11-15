Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Wondered How A Person Discovered Something? (Closed)

by

We all know there have been a lot of inventions/discoveries over the years but have you ever wondered “what was this person thinking” when they made this discovery.

#1

Any one ever wondered how the person who discovered milk went about it?

#2

who decided
that colonel is pronouced kernel
wednesday is pronuced wensday
and queue is pronuced q

#3

This question is like staring at a blank canvas trying to create something. I have so many questions and don’t know where to start. I usually just leave these questions up to Joe Pera and think about them. Like, what is the future of casual dining?

#4

I’ve always wondered how popcorn was discovered and does that mean there’s grapecorn?

#5

How people discovered what to do with wheat to make flour.

How people knew what different metals were used to make things and melting, soldering, etc.

How someone discovered the Devil’s Pool at Victoria Falls.

#6

How did someone discover oysters are edible?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
55 Unhinged Neighbors’ Notes That Made Sure Living Among People May Be Hard But Never Boring
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
Woman Wants To Adopt A Starved And Terrified Dog, But Her Boyfriend’s Response Will Break Your Heart
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Dream Type (Of Partner)? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Same Love, Different Decade”: 60 Comparison Pics Of How People Looked Back Then And Now (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
Mom Has To Ban Husband From Nursery, Realizes He Has A Real Problem, Starts Building An Exit Plan
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
This Barney Stinson Fan Theory Proves He Wasn’t So Sleazy
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.