Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Wondered How A Person Discovered Something? (Closed)

We all know there have been a lot of inventions/discoveries over the years but have you ever wondered “what was this person thinking” when they made this discovery.
#1
Any one ever wondered how the person who discovered milk went about it?
#2
who decided
that colonel is pronouced kernel
wednesday is pronuced wensday
and queue is pronuced q
#3
This question is like staring at a blank canvas trying to create something. I have so many questions and don’t know where to start. I usually just leave these questions up to Joe Pera and think about them. Like, what is the future of casual dining?
#4
I’ve always wondered how popcorn was discovered and does that mean there’s grapecorn?
#5
How people discovered what to do with wheat to make flour.
How people knew what different metals were used to make things and melting, soldering, etc.
How someone discovered the Devil’s Pool at Victoria Falls.
#6
How did someone discover oysters are edible?
