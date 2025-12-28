The Perfectionism Scale Quiz: Find Out If You’re ‘Mr. Perfect’ Or ‘Good Enough’

by

Are you a perfectionist, or just like things to be done the proper way? We’re about to find out. Today, we’ll be looking at the spectrum of perfectionism, because nobody’s really just this or that. From your behaviors and reactions to expectations towards others, the goal is to determine where on the perfectionism spectrum you land. Let’s see if we can get it right!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
