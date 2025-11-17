I Created A Heartwarming Webcomic About A Firefighter and His Adorably Difficult Baby Dragon (19 Pics)

Tim and Bash is a relatively new webcomic series about a firefighter who adopts a cute, but rather troublesome, baby dragon. 🚒 🐲
The comic features funny antics and adventures that the pair get up to as Tim does his best to manage raising a fire-breathing pet. Tim’s ambition is to train Bash up to be used in the fire service, but Bash certainly has a long way to go…
This week, the first of several live-action shorts was released, featuring a real Tim and a beautifully animated CG Bash.
Below is a collection of some of the Tim and Bash comics.
More info: linktr.ee | youtube.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook
#1 Dragons Have A Long Memory
#2 When You Act Tough But Deep Down You’re A Softie
#3 Magic Is In The Air!
#4 Not All Heroes Wear Capes
#5 One Step At A Time
#6 The Things We Do For Our Pets
#7 It Would Be Really Helpful To Be Able To Speak Dragon
#8 Practice Makes Perfect!
#9 ‘Get A Dragon’ They Said, ‘It’ll Be Fun’ They Said
#10 Hooman Thinking vs. Dragon Thinking
#11 Having A Dragon Has Its Perks
#12 I Hate It When He Does This!
#13 Having Guests Can Be Complicated With A Dragon
#14 How The Ancient Feud Began
#15 A Dangerous Game To Play, Peasant
#16 Even Dragons Get Scared
#17 Fear Is The Beginning Of Wisdom
#18 Dragon Keeping Can Be Expensive… So Sometimes You Need To Get Creative
#19 Even Dragons Have Knightmares
