I Created A Heartwarming Webcomic About A Firefighter and His Adorably Difficult Baby Dragon (19 Pics)

by

Tim and Bash is a relatively new webcomic series about a firefighter who adopts a cute, but rather troublesome, baby dragon. 🚒 🐲

The comic features funny antics and adventures that the pair get up to as Tim does his best to manage raising a fire-breathing pet. Tim’s ambition is to train Bash up to be used in the fire service, but Bash certainly has a long way to go…

This week, the first of several live-action shorts was released, featuring a real Tim and a beautifully animated CG Bash.

Below is a collection of some of the Tim and Bash comics.

More info: linktr.ee | youtube.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

#1 Dragons Have A Long Memory

#2 When You Act Tough But Deep Down You’re A Softie

#3 Magic Is In The Air!

#4 Not All Heroes Wear Capes

#5 One Step At A Time

#6 The Things We Do For Our Pets

#7 It Would Be Really Helpful To Be Able To Speak Dragon

#8 Practice Makes Perfect!

#9 ‘Get A Dragon’ They Said, ‘It’ll Be Fun’ They Said

#10 Hooman Thinking vs. Dragon Thinking

#11 Having A Dragon Has Its Perks

#12 I Hate It When He Does This!

#13 Having Guests Can Be Complicated With A Dragon

#14 How The Ancient Feud Began

#15 A Dangerous Game To Play, Peasant

#16 Even Dragons Get Scared

#17 Fear Is The Beginning Of Wisdom

#18 Dragon Keeping Can Be Expensive… So Sometimes You Need To Get Creative

#19 Even Dragons Have Knightmares

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
