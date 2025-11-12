13 People Who Made A Huge Mistake By Asking The Wrong Guy For Help

People enlist the help of Photoshop experts for a number of reasons, and usually expect to see the issues with their photos corrected in a clean, professional manner. The following folks, however, turned to James Fridman for their photo fix-ups, and got pretty much the polar opposite.

James Fridman is one of the (if not the) most renowned Photoshop trolls on the Internet, and he’s pretty much a master at taking the pictures people send him and sending back finished products that make them wish they were never born. Rest assured that no matter how specific of a request you give this man, he will follow through with it exactly how it’s written. He’s like a genie from a lamp that grants wishes way too literally.

Scroll down to see his latest visual zingers, and check out some more of his hilarious work here.

More info: Twitter

#1

Image source: James Fridman

#2

Image source: James Fridman

#3

Image source: James Fridman

#4

Image source: James Fridman

#5

Image source: James Fridman

#6

Image source: James Fridman

#7

Image source: James Fridman

#8

Image source: James Fridman

#9

Image source: James Fridman

#10

Image source: James Fridman

#11

Image source: James Fridman

#12

Image source: James Fridman

#13

Image source: James Fridman

